The Walking Dead: Dead City S02 Teaser: Negan & "Lucille" Reunited?

Returning in 2025, here's an intense teaser for AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2.

When we last checked in on how things were going with AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, new series star Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy) was offering fans a heads-up earlier this month that filming on the second season was coming to an end. That brings us to today, with the hit spinoff series hitting San Diego Comic-Con 2024 with a Hall H panel. Moderated by Chris Hardwick, the panel included Eli Jorné (showrunner and executive producer), Lauren Cohan (executive producer, "Maggie"), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (executive producer, "Negan"), Gaius Charles ("Armstrong"), and Željko Ivanek ("The Croat") – with TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple unable to attend in person due to COVID. Their mission? To give fans a sense of where the series is heading during its second run – with maybe offering something for fans to see. Did they succeed? Here's a look…

Not only did we get a confirmation that the second season would be arriving in 2025, but we were also treated to a teaser that shows just how much more complicated things have gotten for Maggie and Negan – with Negan not looking too thrilled with being the "King of New York." Joining the cast for the second season is Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows) in the role of "Benjamin Pierce;" Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face) in the role of "Major Lucia Narvaez;" Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline) in the role of "Christos;" Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) in the role of "Roksana."

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with FX's Sons of Anarchy star Kim Coates joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

