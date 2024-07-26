Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, X-Men | Tagged: Facsimile, fantastic four, retailerlunch, sdcc

Marvel Extend Facsimiles to Fantastic Four #1-12 & Death Of Phoenix

Marvel Extend Facsimiles to Fantastic Four #1-12 and the Death Of Phoenix with Uncanny X-Men #131 to #142, next year

It is the 45th anniversary of the Dark Phoenix storyline from Uncanny X-Men next year. And it is coming up to the 65th anniversary of Fantastic Four #1. And so Marvel Comics is adding both to their Facsimile line, where they recreate the original comic books, including adverts and everything, as they could have been printed today. And then doing variant covers, because why not.

So that will be a new printing of Fantastic Four #1 to #12 every month next year, as well as from Uncanny X-Men #131 to #142, So you can buy and read along as if they were coming off the stands every month.

"The Dark Phoenix Saga" was created by writer Chris Claremont and artist John Byrne from 1980 that focuses on Jean Grey and the cosmic entity Phoenix Force, and of Jean Grey's corruption by the power of the Phoenix and the Hellfire Club, the destruction she causes, and ultimately her death. It will also be followed by the original Days Of Future Past that showed a threat that a future without Phoenix might bring the X-Men. Many of its characters who debuted in this story arc, such as Kitty Pryde, Dazzler, Emma Frost, and then Racjel in Days Of Future Past would later go on to become some of the most popular X-Men of all. It was adapted for the X-Men: The Animated Series in 1992, as well as for the X2: X-Men United movie in 2003 and Dark Phoenix in 2019.

We have seen the Diamond Retailer Lunch return at San Diego Comic-Con again this year, which allows comic book publishers to present upcoming projects to comic book store owners and employees who have made the trip to the show, and sometimes pick up some swag on the way, Watch those eBay listings in the next coming hours, there may be quite a few items worth picking up, and for retailers it can sometimes pay for the cost of coming to the show. There is plenty more coverage to come on Bleeding Cool it seems. Thanks to Mark Fenton and Heather Stirewalt on the scene at San Diego Comic-Con for helping us out in one hell of a pinch. You can read all about announcements and presentations from a number of publishers by following the Bleeding Cool Diamond Retailer Lunch tag.

