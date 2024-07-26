Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Leonardo Returns to Eternia with New Mattel TMNT of Grayskull Figure

Two worlds collide as some new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Masters of the Universe crossover figures are here and coming to life

Worlds are colliding as Mattel brings the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) into the world of the Masters of the Universe. An impressive new line of figures has come out of this crossover titled The Turtles of Grayskull. This line consists of villains of Eternia getting a taste of ooze and the turtles of New York embracing the world of Eternia. It looks like some new figures are on the way including a brand new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) release with Leonardo. Stealth Armor Leo has arrived and is getting a new look with a turtle shell shield, two katanas, and a removable hood.

This figure is nicely sculpted and will be a fun new addition to go undercover and take down Skeletor and Shredder. Stealth Leo is set for a September 2024 release at $19.99. Be on the lookout for some of the other Turtles of Grayskull figures with the rest of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) and, new allies like Man-At-Arms Teela, and villains like the Krang and Beast Man from the Masters of the Universe.

TMNT: Turtles of Grayskull Stealth Armor Leonardo

"Masters of the Universe and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles worlds collide in the new Turtles of Grayskull line of figures from Mattel! The figures in this collection stand 5.5 inches tall and have 16 moveable joints so they're highly poseable for imaginative and action-oriented fun, Masters of the Universe style! Longtime fans will appreciate both the vintage design details that honor the heritage of this beloved adventure franchise and the design updates that add an exciting look to the future."

Product Features

5.50 inches (13.97cm)

Made of plastic

Classic Masters of the Universe toy inspired design mixed with the world of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Up to 16 points of articulation

Retro-style packaging

