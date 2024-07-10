Posted in: Anime, Conventions, Crunchyroll, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Li, lisa, live concert, LiVE is SMiLE ALWAYS -LANDER-, San Diego Comic Con 2024

LiSA Performing Live J-Pop Concert During San Diego Comic-Con 2024

J-Pop star LiSA will give her first live US concert in ten years for the Crunchyroll Concert Series at San Diego Comic-Con later this month.

Crunchyroll announced a once-in-a-lifetime anime and music experience from July 25 – 28 at San Diego Comic-Con. On July 26, the Crunchyroll Concert Series will take over The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park with global J-pop sensation LiSA. The concert is free to all San Diego Comic-Con badge holders. This is her first US concert in ten years.

LiSA is known worldwide for her string of hit anime theme songs for popular titles like "Gurenge" from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, "Crossing Field" from Sword Art Online, and "Homura" from Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train. She made her solo debut in the spring of 2011 with the mini-album Letters to U and has sold out concerts across Japan thanks to her powerful performances and commanding voice.

LiSA was also ranked as Spotify's Most Played Japanese Artist Overseas for 2020. That same year, she became the first Japanese artist to record 3 million monthly listeners. Then, in 2021, "Gurenge" and "Homura" each surpassed 200 million plays, proving that LiSA's voice has global appeal.

On Friday night, ahead of the North American theatrical debut of global J-pop sensation LiSA's concert film LiVE is SMiLE ALWAYS -LANDER- on August 17, the iconic voice behind countless hit anime themes will perform in the U.S. for the first time in nearly 10 years. LiSA returns to the U.S. as Spotify's 2020 Most Played Japanese Artist Overseas and currently has 4.1 million monthly listeners on the platform—accolades driven by her global appeal. Experimental musician and performance artist Alice Longyu Gao will open the evening with a set inspired by her deep connection to NANA, a classic anime about romance and music.

The Crunchyroll Concert Series is free to all San Diego Comic-Con badge holders. Doors will open at 5 pm. Attendees are invited to line up at The Rady Shell anytime on Friday. Please be on the lookout for Crunchyroll team members and signage, which will direct you to the general admission line.

Crunchyroll will be posting highlights and updates from San Diego Comic-Con on its Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube Channel,

