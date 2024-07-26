Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Ahsoka, hasbro, star wars

New Star Wars: Ahsoka Figures Coming Soon from Hasbro (BC Exclusive)

Step into a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have unveiled some brand new Star Wars figures from recent Disney+ series

Ahsoka Tano figures feature her new white outfit and will be available in both The Black Series and The Vintage Collection.

Grand Admiral Thrawn returns with a new figure in The Vintage Collection, reflecting his live-action appearance.

Pre-orders begin July 26 at 5 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers, with a release set for Fall 2024.

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 is in full swing with plenty of impressive on-site reveals and ongoing panels. Hasbro has three panels this year unveiling new and upcoming figures for Transformers, Marvel Legends, and Star Wars. Thanks to our friends at Hasbro, we are excited to help unveil some of the new Star Wars items arriving later this year. Three new figures are on the way from the hit Disney+ series Ahsoka from both The Black Series and The Vintage Collection. Step into the World Between Worlds with Ahsoka once again and witness her new outfit as she embraces destiny. Packed with impressive detail, this Peridea figure shows off her new white outfit, and she will come with two white lightsabers.

This version of Ahsoka will also be getting a matching 3.75" release with tons of detail, dual lightsabers, and a sleek new card back. However, there must be a balance in the Force, and to equal things out, Hasbro is bringing back Grand Admiral Thrawn, featuring his live-action appearance. Thrawn will come with his own blaster and is featured on his own card back. These Vintage Collection figures will be a mist for fans who backed TVC The Ghost HasLab, and they are all set to release in Fall 2024. Pre-orders arrive tomorrow (July 26) a 5 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers.

The Black Series: Ahsoka Tano (Peridea)

"On her quest to stop Grand Admiral Thrawn's return, Ahsoka Tano once again touches the World Between Worlds and emerges with newfound wisdom."

The Vintage Collection: Ahsoka Tano (Peridea)

"Ahsoka Tano's quest to stop Grand Admiral Thrawn brings her beyond the galaxy once more to the World Between Worlds, where she gains newfound wisdom. Inspired by the character from the STAR WARS: AHSOKA live-action series on Disney+, this 3.75-inch-scale figure (VC # 338) features white attire based on the iconic moment from the show."

The Vintage Collection: Grand Admiral Thrawn

"Grand Admiral Thrawn studies his enemies to gain tactical advantages often overlooked by his peers — stopping at nothing to secure a victory for himself and those he serves."

