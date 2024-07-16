Posted in: Adult Swim, Conventions, Events, Max, Pop Culture, Preview, Rick and Morty, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, rick and morty, rick and morty: the anime, sdcc, SDCC 2024

Rick and Morty: The Anime "Rickmobile" Tour 2024 Schedule Released

After a stop at SDCC 2024, will Adult Swim's Rick and Morty: The Anime "Rickmobile" be heading out to YOUR town or city? Here's a look!

Last week, the word went out that the "Adult Swim Pirate Parrrty" was ready to "shiver the timbers" of San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) next week with a lineup of panels, activations, and more (we'll get back to all of that in a second). One show, in particular, that's getting the spotlight is writer/director Takashi Sano's Rick and Morty: The Anime – set to hit screens beginning August 15th. On Friday, July 26th, at 12 pm in the Indigo Ballroom, Sano, producers Joseph Chou and Takenari Maeda, and Adult Swim's head of action and anime Jason DeMarco will share details about the intergalactic adventure and how the series came to be. But that's not all!

This summer, the Rickmobile and Mortymobile will be unleashed for Adult Swim's "Anime-rican" tour in support of the upcoming animated series – and it all kicks off at SDCC 2024! "Adult Swim Pirate Parrrty" attendees will have a chance for a photo-op with the Mortymobile while the Rickmobile roams San Diego's Gaslamp District with special giveaways. After SDCC 2024, the Rickmobile and the Mortymobile will cross the country for a nine-city tour that will conclude in Adult Swim's hometown of Atlanta. Here's a look at the tour schedule:

Here's a look at some of the swag that you might be able to get your hands on when the Rickmobile heads to your city:

"Adult Swim Pirate Parrrty on The Green": Rick and Morty & More!

Here's a look at what else Adult Swim has planned for SDCC 2024:

ADULT SWIM PIRATE PARRRTY: Adult Swim will crash onto the shores of San Diego with a shipwreck adventure on the network's Adult Swim on the Green space outside the San Diego Convention Center (5th Avenue Landing and Convention Way). The "Adult Swim Pirate Parrrty" will include custom games, exclusive first looks, giveaways, and evening entertainment, including DJ laser sets – no badge required! The space will also host a series of special evening events, including:

AEW x Adult Swim "Battle for the Booty" Wrestling Tournament – Join a collection of AEW wrestlers who will face off in tag team matches against famous Adult Swim faces for a no-holds-barred event as each competitor vies for the chance to win the "Battle for the Booty" title. Thursday (7/25) at 7:30 pm

Adult Swim's Night of New – Comic-Con attendees will be the first to experience a collection of brand-new Adult Swim series at this special screening event featuring the full-length premiere episodes of "Common Side Effects," "Rick and Morty: The Anime," "Invincible Fight Girl," and "Women Wearing Shoulder Pads" alongside more never-before-seen Adult Swim content. The screening will also be live-streamed in real-time on Adult Swim's YouTube Channel. Don't miss your chance! Friday (7/26) at 7:30 pm

Fun with Zach and Michael – Fresh off the finale of the hit series' second season, join "Smiling Friends" co-creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel for a special live-draw and fan Q&A event. Saturday (7/27) at 7:30 pm

The first 1,000 attendees to join the "Adult Swim Pirate Parrrty" at 1 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will receive an exclusive giveaway! For more details on the "Adult Swim Pirate Parrrty," visit here.

PANEL EVENTS: The fun continues inside with a series of can't-miss panels featuring advanced looks, breaking news and insightful discussion from series creators and voice talent:

"Common Side Effects" Series First Look – Come experience the side effects of an incredible panel discussion about Adult Swim's highly anticipated new series. "Common Side Effects." From executive producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels and creators Joe Bennett and Steve Hely, this comedic thriller follows two former high school lab partners who take on big pharma and government agencies as they try to bring a medicine that cures everything to the whole world. Co-creator Steve Hely and writer/director Sean Buckelew will join the series voice cast – including Martha Kelly, Emily Pendergast, Joseph Lee Anderson, and Dave King, to discuss the new series. Friday (7/26) at 11 am, Indigo Ballroom

"My Adventures with Superman" Screening Presentation and Panel – Join executive producers Jake Wyatt, Josie Campbell, Brendan Clogher, and voice cast members Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmel Sahid, and Kiana Madeira as they answer your burning questions from season two. Plus, get the early scoop on all the action, comedy, and romance that awaits Clark, Lois, and Jimmy in season three. Airing on Adult Swim, "My Adventures with Superman" is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Saturday (7/27) at 10 am, Indigo Ballroom

