Posted in: Arcade, Games, Video Games | Tagged: BumbleBear Games, killer queen, ZOMBEEZ: A Killer Queen Remix

Zombeez: A Killer Queen Remix Arcade Cabinet Arrives For Pre-Order

Fans of Zombeez: A Killer Queen Remix will be happy to know the game is getting it's own arcade cabinet, up for pre-order now

Article Summary Pre-order the Zombeez: Killer Queen Remix arcade cabinet for $6000 until August 31, release date TBD.

Zombeez offers side-scrolling horror adventure with gameplay inspired by original Killer Queen mechanics.

Exclusive art by Black Emperor's Harry Bogosian, 2-player mode, local high scores, and engaging attract mode.

Preorder bonuses include $666 discount, priority production, and six months of dedicated support.

Killer Queen fans are about to get a new arcade cabinet for the collection, as Zombeez: A Killer Queen Remix is getting its own machine. This is the full game, ported over to a proper cabinet, giving you all of the action from the spinoff of the original arcade smash hit. This is a full-functional cabinet, perfect for arcades, bar arcades, or just sitting in your home for ultimate fans. The cabinet is currently up for pre-order until August 31 for $6,000, but a release date has not been given yet.

Zombeez: A Killer Queen Remix

The game is built on top of the code and graphics from Killer Queen, but drastically changes the gameplay to be a side-scrolling horror adventure. Players will control the titular Abs, a muscly worker bee who must outrun a terrifying wall of undead insects, and repeatedly clash with a twisted, maniacal version of the game's most iconic character, the Blood Queen. All of the technical skills and techniques utilized in high-level Killer Queen play will be called upon as you struggle for survival — ride the Snail, earn your wings as a powerful Warrior, grab Berries, and use them to discover hidden abilities and secret rooms.

The Zombeez cabinet showcases exquisite side art designed by the talented Harry Bogosian, known for his exceptional work on Black Emperor. This unique design not only pays homage to Killer Queen but also captures the essence of Zombeez, setting it apart as a true collector's item. The Zombeez cabinet introduces an exhilarating 2-player mode, elevating the gaming experience to new heights. Additionally, arcade-specific features such as local high-score boards and an engaging attract mode add further depth and excitement to every gameplay session. "The design of the cabinet evokes a corrupted version of Killer Queen, like the game itself," says Josh DeBonis, President of BumbleBear.

As an exclusive benefit, preorder customers will enjoy priority production and delivery ahead of other customers. Furthermore, preorder customers will receive a $666 discount along with an additional six months of dedicated support. The preorder period ends on August 31st and is limited to just 25 cabinets. Serial numbers and shipment dates will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!