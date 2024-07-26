Posted in: Conventions, Events, Hulu, Pop Culture, Preview, san diego comic con, streaming, TV | Tagged: hulu, season 5, solar opposites, trailer

Solar Opposites Season 6, Halloween Special Set; S05 Trailer Released

Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel's Solar Opposites will be back for Season 6 and a special Halloween episode. Now, here's the Season 5 trailer...

There was no way that San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) was going to fly by without there being some big news to share regarding EPs Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel's Solar Opposites. After spending Valentine's Day with us, Korvo (Dan Stevens), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack), and The Pupa (Sagan McMahan) are ready to return to Hulu for a fifth season on August 12th – and let's just say that they have a different perspective on things now that Terry and Korvo tied the knot. Did someone say "family values"? Well, you're going to get a better sense of what that means to them in the official Season 5 trailer – which is waiting patiently for you above – but wait! Along with a very cool key art poster (waiting for you below), Stevens appeared during the show's SDCC panel to announce that Solar Opposites would be back for a sixth season – but still wait! To help bridge the gap between seasons, it was also announced that there will be a Season 5 Halloween special episode hitting later this year (we're assuming in October – just a lucky guess).

Now, here's a look at where things stood by the end of the fourth season of Hulu's Solar Opposites in terms of "The Wall" as well as the official series and Season 5 overviews:

"Solar Opposites" centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. On season five, now that alien mission partners Terry and Korvo are married, the whole Solar Opposites team are focused on family values.

Produced by 20th Television Animation, Hulu's Solar Opposites is executive-produced by Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel.

