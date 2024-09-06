Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Bosch, bosch: legacy, Titus Welliver

Bosch: Titus Welliver Posts on "Walking in Harry's Shoes" for 10 Years

With Bosch: Legacy set to end with its upcoming third season, Titus Welliver shared some thoughts on "walking in Harry's shoes" for ten years.

Shortly after the news hit that Titus Welliver-starring Bosch: Legacy would be ending its run beginning March 2025 with the release of its third season, Michael Connelly took to social media to share his thoughts on the passing of the torch taking place within the bestselling author's live-action "Bosch-verse." During that final season, Welliver's Harry Bosch will meet up with Maggie Q's Det. Renée Ballard as a kind of "backdoor pilot" for the upcoming Ballard series – with Jet Wilkinson directing the episode as well as the first two episodes of the upcoming Ballard series. Now, Welliver is sharing his thoughts on what it's been like "walking in Harry's shoes" for the past ten years:

Here's a look at Welliver's post from this evening, screen-capping the message he shared on his private Instagram account regarding his feelings on "Legacy" coming to an end:

Bosch Universe: Renée Ballard Spinoff Gets Prime Video Series Order

Back in November 2023, we learned that Prime Video had given a 10-episode green light to an "Untitled Renée Ballard Project" (with "Untitled J. Edgar Project" still reportedly in development). Connelly is set to executive produce via Hieronymus Pictures alongside Fabel Entertainment – with Michael Alaimo (The Closer, The Man Who Fell To Earth) & Kendall Sherwood (Major Crimes, Your Honor) set as co-showrunners. The third season finale of Titus Welliver-starring Bosch: Legacy will serve as a kind of "hand-off" to the spinoff series – with Jet Wilkinson directing the Bosch: Legacy Season 3 finale and the first two episodes of the Ballard series.

The Prime Video spinoff follows Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q), who is tasked with running the LAPD's new cold case division—a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest caseload in the city. Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she'll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.

The spinoff series stars Maggie Q, Courtney Taylor (Neon, Abbott Elementary), John Carroll Lynch (Big Sky, American Horror Story), Michael Mosley (The Calling), Rebecca Field (Shameless), Victoria Moroles (Never Have I Ever), Amy Hill (Mom), Ricardo Chavera, (Selena), Noah Bean (Nikita), Alain Uy (Power Book IV: Force), and Hector Hugo (Snowfall). The series will be executive-produced by Connelly, Michael Alaimo & Kendall Sherwood. Henrik Bastin & Melissa Aouate executive produce on behalf of Fabel Entertainment, with Jasmine Russ co-executive-producing. Jamie Boscardin Martin & Trey Batchelor will also serve as co-executive producers – with Theresa Snider co-executive-producing for Hieronymus Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!