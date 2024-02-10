Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, TV | Tagged: Bosch, bosch: legacy, Michael Connelly, Renée Ballard

Bosch Universe Update: Renée Ballard Series Writers' Room Wraps Work

Bosch: Showrunner Kendall Sherwood & Author Michael Connelly confirmed the writers' room has wrapped on Prime Video's Renée Ballard series.

Article Summary The writers' room for the Renée Ballard series on Prime Video has completed its work.

Co-Showrunner Kendall Sherwood signals next steps as casting and production.

Michael Connelly's new novel "The Waiting" arrives this November.

Set within the Bosch legacy, the series will follow Det. Renée Ballard's LAPD unit.

When we last checked in with how things were looking with bestselling author Michael Connelly's "Bosch-verse," we were passing along the news that Det. Renée Ballard will be returning on November 5th in the new novel The Waiting (in print, eBook & audiobook) –with some familiar faces also on hand. But for this go-around, we've got some good news to pass along regarding work on the upcoming Prime Video series. Taking to Instagram, co-showrunner/EP Kendall Sherwood announced that the writers' room had officially wrapped and that it was time to move on to "casting, prep, and production."

"The writer's room for Ballard is officially wrapped! Next steps: casting, prep, and production. It's going to be a long road but this first leg was a damn DELIGHT. The writers you see here are proof that talent and kindness CAN co-exist. I'm overrun with gratitude for them, for [Michael Connelly], and for the best partner Michael Alaimo. Y'all get ready for Renee Ballard," Sherwood wrote as the caption to her Instagram post – including a look at the writers' room and co-showrunner/EP Michael Alaimo (followed by Connelly reposting Sherwood's news):

Bosch Universe: Renée Ballard Spinoff Gets Prime Video Series Order

Back in November 2023, we learned that Prime Video had given a 10-episode green light to an "Untitled Renée Ballard Project" (with "Untitled J. Edgar Project" still reportedly in development). Connelly is set to executive produce via Hieronymus Pictures alongside Fabel Entertainment – with Michael Alaimo (The Closer, The Man Who Fell To Earth) & Kendall Sherwood (Major Crimes, Your Honor) set as co-showrunners. "It is so exciting to bring Renée Ballard to the screen and to do it with Prime Video, my streaming partner for going on 10 years. This show will have the same authenticity and propulsive momentum of 'Bosch: Legacy.' Fans of the books will love it," shared Connelly when the news was first announced.

The Prime Video spinoff follows Detective Renée Ballard, who is tasked with running the LAPD's new cold case division—a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest caseload in the city. Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she'll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.

The series will be executive-produced by Connelly, Michael Alaimo & Kendall Sherwood. Henrik Bastin & Melissa Aouate executive produce on behalf of Fabel Entertainment, with Jasmine Russ co-executive-producing. Jamie Boscardin Martin & Trey Batchelor will also serve as co-executive producers – with Theresa Snider co-executive-producing for Hieronymus Pictures.

