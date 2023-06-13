Posted in: Amazon Studios, Netflix, TV | Tagged: amazon, Bosch, bosch: legacy, freevee, Michael Connelly, netflix, The Lincoln Lawyer

Bosch Universe Writers & Cast Members Join WGA Strike Together March

The writers and cast from Bosch: Legacy and The Lincoln Lawyer were marching at a WGA Strike picket line with creator Michael Connelly.

The writers and cast members from Bosch, Bosch: Legacy, and The Lincoln Lawyer were seen united at a WGA Strike picket in Los Angeles on Monday. Author and creator Michael Connelly tweeted photos of the event to the fans to demonstrate the picket line solidarity that's still in play.

The Bosch universe shows are hugely popular on their respective streaming services, Bosch on Prime, Bosch: Legacy on the Amazon-owned FreeVee, and The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix. They come with a pre-sold audience of the millions of fans who bought Connelly's books. That these shows contributed to the success and value of their respective streaming services is an understatement.

The entire gang was photographed at the gate of the Paramount lot in Hollywood. Connelly was amongst the writers, along with Harry Bosch himself Titus Welliver. One of the picket signs quoted Harry's credo "Everybody counts or nobody counts!" Also seen were actors Gregory Scott Cummins and Troy Evans, who played fan favourite cop partners "Crate and Barrell," homicide cops at Hollywood Division with Bosch who awaited their retirement but whose quiet doggedness and sometimes bizarre luck enabled them to close cases. Cummins was holding a placard that read, "Studios hate baby kittens and baby rabbits." Everyone knows by now that studios only love money, hoarding it Scrooge McDuck-like rather than paying the writers what they're due, which is what this strike is all about.

Thanks to the strike, nobody knows when work on the Bosch universe shows will resume. That means the writer's room hasn't assembled to break story on season three of "Legacy," season three of The Lincoln Lawyer (renewal status still unknown) or the pilots for the J. Edgar spinoff or the René Ballard pilot. Seasons two of Bosch: Legacy completed production months ago and is expected to premiere on FreeVee in the Fall. Season two of The Lincoln Lawyer is expected to premiere on Netflix in two parts, with Part One on July 6th and Part Two on August 3rd.

