Bowen Yang Discusses SNL Departures, Returning for Season 51

During his and Matt Rogers' Las Culturistas podcast, Bowen Yang commented on the SNL departures and his return for Season 51.

Though NBCUniversal or EP Lorne Michaels have yet to make an official announcement, reports this past weekend suggested that NBC's Saturday Night Live had finalized its cast for Season 51 ahead of the show's return on October 4th. Assuming the sources are correct, the confirmed lineup for Season 51 would be larger than the lineup for the SNL anniversary season: Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline, and newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

Prior to that, we learned that several writers, cast members Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, Heidi Gardner, and featured player Emil Wakim had departed. During the latest episode of his and Matt Rogers' Las Culturistas podcast, Yang addressed the departures and his return for another season. "You are one of the greats. You will go down in history," he shared of Gardner, taking time during the show to share how she was a trusted writer ("It's always a very, very vulnerable thing as a cast member to put only your name on it. But anytime you saw just 'Gardner,' you knew you were in good hands. She would take it upon herself to write pieces for other cast."), and how Gardner was "a true anchor" on SNL.

Yang also had some kind words for Walker, Wakim, and Longfellow. "Shout out Devon, Emil, Michael Longfellow," he added. "They were fantastic comedians going in. They are fantastic comedians coming out. Those are some A+ gems." As for his decision to return, Yang shared, "I am thrilled to go back. I will miss the people who are not coming back very, very much."

