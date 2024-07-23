Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bridgerton, netflix, preview, season 4

Bridgerton Season 4: Benedict Bridgerton Enters the Marriage Mart

Showrunner Jess Brownell and EP Shonda Rhimes discuss Luke Thompson's Benedict Bridgerton being the focus of Bridgerton Season 4.

While there might be some time still before the fourth season makes its way to Netflix screens, Showrunner Jess Brownell and Executive Producer Shonda Rhimes aren't wasting any time letting Bridgerton fans know who will be entering the marriage mart when the hit streaming series does return. Earlier today, an official announcement video was released confirming that Luke Thompson's Benedict Bridgerton will be the focus of the fourth season's marital mayhem. "Benedict has always been a little lost — or free, depending on the way you want to look at it. But now he's trying to find something a bit more solid in himself," Thompson shared – and Benedict will also be attempting to find the mysterious woman called "The Lady in Silver."

"He's a charming man who's trying to find his way," Rhimes noted to Tudum. "He's very delightful and funny. I'm excited for everybody to watch him." In the fourth season, the show (as the logline reads) "turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down." That is until the aforementioned "The Lady in Silver" appears at Violet Bridgerton's (Ruth Gemmell) masquerade ball. "His identity has been a little bit of a question mark, but it doesn't ever seem to really bother him. It often feels like … 'You're either this or you're this.' He's finding it out," Thompson said about his character, someone who will be looking to get a better sense of himself and who he truly is as he moves onto the next stages in his life. "Season 3 also puts him in a place where he's really exploring more sides of himself," Brownell added about the "open-minded" Benedict. "I think he feels things very deeply."

In terms of Benedict's pansexuality being revealed and how it will be addressed this season, Brownell explained, "I knew that people out there had a feeling Benedict might be queer. And personally, it made sense to me. He's not just open-minded; it's that he seems like the type of person who wouldn't be as concerned with gender — someone who might be more fluid and pansexual. He's really attracted to someone's spirit. And so it felt like we should make sense of those pieces that were in Seasons 1 and 2. That was what we were attempting to do with his storyline."

