Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 Debuts Jan. 29th: Teaser, Images Released

Netflix's Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha-starring Bridgerton Season 4 debuts Part 1 on January 29, 2026, and Part 2 on February 26th.

Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha star in a new season inspired by Julia Quinn's An Offer From a Gentleman

Netflix teases the upcoming season with sneak peeks, teasers, and behind-the-scenes video

Showrunner Jess Brownell and EP Shonda Rhimes promise more intrigue, romance, and Regency drama

"With each passing season, one is known to experience plenty of ups and downs. So then we must ask ourselves, do we rise to the occasion? As always, time and this author will tell." With those words, Lady Whistledown officially announced that Showrunner Jess Brownell, EP Shonda Rhimes, and Netflix's Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) and Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek)-starring fourth season of Bridgerton would arrive in January 2026. To be precise, the first four episodes (Part 1) will debut on January 29, 2026; the final four episodes (Part 2) will arrive on February 26th. To make it official, a date announcement teaser offering the latest look yet at the upcoming season was released, along with a new set of preview images:

Here's a look back at the video that was released in June that confirmed filming had wrapped, followed by some of the truly great news that's hit over the past months, and previously released looks at the fourth season:

You may now loosen your corsets. That's a wrap on Bridgerton Season 4. pic.twitter.com/m2q0zqn17e — Netflix (@netflix) June 20, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Previously, fans were treated to a double dose of great news. We had a Season 4 sneak peek spotlighting Benedict viewing the Lady in Silver (yup, Sophie Baek) during Lady Bridgerton's famed masquerade ball. In addition, we have a look back at "Lady Whistledown's" latest, where the fifth and sixth seasons were announced.

Here's a look back at Thompson, Ha, and more, offering some interesting looks at the fourth season from both sides of the camera in the sneak peek released during the Bridgerton Season of Love: A Fan Celebration virtual fan event:

Back in October 2024, Netflix released a look at Thompson and Ha reading an excerpt from bestselling author Julia Quinn's An Offer From a Gentleman, the third book in the 'Bridgerton' novel series and the work that will serve as the basis for the fourth season. Here's a look at our leads offering fans just a small taste of what's to come…

The fourth season of the hit Netflix series stars Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Victor Alli (John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), and Hannah Dodd (Francesca Stirling). Joining them are Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Hugh Sachs (Brimsley), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), and Polly Walker (Portia Featherington).

Lady Araminta Gun (Katie Leung): Twice-married and twice-widowed, Araminta has two daughters debuting on the marriage mart this season, and she's feeling the pressure to get at least one of her girls married off. Fabulous, discerning, and blunt, Araminta does not respond well when anything — or anyone — threatens her standing in society.

Rosamund Li (Michelle Mao): Beautiful, vain, and eager to please her mother, Rosamund is Araminta's eldest daughter and most prized possession. Rosamund sets her sights on Benedict this social season. And, just like her mother, Rosamund is determined to get what she wants.

Posy Li (Isabella Wei): Rosamund's younger, kinder sister is also debuting this year. But Araminta rarely puts the spotlight on her second child. Posy's chatty, overly friendly demeanor often has her putting her foot in her mouth.

"The Li sisters are just making their debut into society this season, and their mother [Araminta Gun, played by Katie Leung] has raised them to be perfect debutantes. But while Rosamund has become her mother's mini-me — a marriage mart pro chess player — Posy is dreamy and often unserious, much to her mother's disapproval," Brownell shared during an interview with EW.

Jess Brownell serves as the showrunner and executive producer of the fourth season. Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen also serve as executive producers. The streaming series is based on bestselling author Julia Quinn's novels.

