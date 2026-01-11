Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: bridgerton

Bridgerton Season 4 Pre-"Masquerade" Teasers, Posters Released

With the Season 4 premiere "masquerade" this week, here are the latest previews for Netflix's Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha-starring Bridgerton.

To say that this is a big month for fans of Showrunner Jess Brownell and EP Shonda Rhimes's Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) and Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek)-starring Bridgerton would be a serious understatement. With Season 4 set to premiere later this month and a big preview event set for this week (more on that below), Netflix continues rolling out key art posters and mini-teasers showcasing new and familiar faces. For this go around, we have new looks at Sophie, Katie Leung's Lady Araminta, Gun, Michelle Mao's Rosamund Li, Isabella Wei's Posy Li, and Lord & Lady Kilmartin (Victor Alli, Hannah Dodd).

And here's a look at the latest mini-teasers spotlighting some of the season's major players, followed by a look at the details on this week's big event and more:

A love such as this is built upon the strongest of foundations. pic.twitter.com/parENQpyzx — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) January 10, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Indeed, a return to the city is what Lord and Lady Kilmartin might require to reach the pinnacle of their marriage… pic.twitter.com/4ABoGGCgvT — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) January 9, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at Netflix's What Next? trailer ("Discover Your Future 2026"), followed by more about the fourth season (including details on the "premiere masquerade" set for January 14th):

Bridgerton Season 4 Premiere Masquerade Includes Episode 1 Screening

Ahead of the holidays, details on Tudum's "Bridgerton" Season 4 Premiere Masquerade (RSVP here) were announced, including trivia, giveaways, cast interviews, and even a screening of the first episode of the fourth season before it debuts on the streaming service. Once you're registered, bookmark the page so you can find your way back on Jan. 14th for the watch party. A reminder email will go out ahead of our show (just make sure to check your spam folder, just to be safe). You will need to RSVP by 9:30 p.m. PT on Jan. 13 and 12:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. CET on Jan. 14 for your seat:

12:30 PM EST: Preshow Festivities – Our celebration begins live from Paris at the distinguished Palais Brongniart. You will enjoy giveaways, games, a live chat, and further delights.

Red Carpet Interviews – As the stars of Bridgerton make their entrance on the red carpet, we shall speak with beloved members of this treasured family, their most intriguing love interests, and more of the ton's best and brightest.

A Special Performance – This part of the program is a surprise, but fear not, it'll be the talk of the ton.

Season 4, Episode 1 Premiere – Bridgerton's most ardent and loyal fans shall be handsomely rewarded with a live virtual screening of Season 4's first episode — two weeks before its global debut. Only the best for the Diamonds of the Season.

Here's a look back at the video that was released in June that confirmed filming had wrapped, followed by some of the truly great news that's hit over the past months, and previously released looks at the fourth season:

You may now loosen your corsets. That's a wrap on Bridgerton Season 4. pic.twitter.com/m2q0zqn17e — Netflix (@netflix) June 20, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Previously, fans were treated to a double dose of great news. We had a Season 4 sneak peek spotlighting Benedict viewing the Lady in Silver (yup, Sophie Baek) during Lady Bridgerton's famed masquerade ball. In addition, we take a look back at "Lady Whistledown's" latest update, which announced the fifth and sixth seasons.

Here's a look back at Thompson, Ha, and more, offering some fascinating looks at the fourth season from both sides of the camera in the sneak peek released during the Bridgerton Season of Love: A Fan Celebration virtual fan event:

Back in October 2024, Netflix released a look at Thompson and Ha reading an excerpt from bestselling author Julia Quinn's An Offer From a Gentleman, the third book in the novel series and the work that will serve as the basis for the fourth season. Here's a look at our leads offering fans just a small taste of what's to come…

The fourth season of the hit Netflix series stars Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Victor Alli (John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), and Hannah Dodd (Francesca Stirling). Joining them are Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Hugh Sachs (Brimsley), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), and Polly Walker (Portia Featherington).

Lady Araminta Gun (Katie Leung): Twice-married and twice-widowed, Araminta has two daughters debuting on the marriage mart this season, and she's feeling the pressure to get at least one of her girls married off. Fabulous, discerning, and blunt, Araminta does not respond well when anything — or anyone — threatens her standing in society.

Rosamund Li (Michelle Mao): Beautiful, vain, and eager to please her mother, Rosamund is Araminta's eldest daughter and most prized possession. Rosamund sets her sights on Benedict this social season. And, just like her mother, Rosamund is determined to get what she wants.

Posy Li (Isabella Wei): Rosamund's younger, kinder sister is also debuting this year. But Araminta rarely puts the spotlight on her second child. Posy's chatty, overly friendly demeanor often has her putting her foot in her mouth.

"The Li sisters are just making their debut into society this season, and their mother [Araminta Gun, played by Katie Leung] has raised them to be perfect debutantes. But while Rosamund has become her mother's mini-me — a marriage mart pro chess player — Posy is dreamy and often unserious, much to her mother's disapproval," Brownell shared during an interview with EW.

Jess Brownell serves as the showrunner and executive producer of the fourth season. Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen also serve as executive producers. The streaming series is based on bestselling author Julia Quinn's novels.

