Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys Reveals New Yoda Star Wars: Revenge for the Sith 1/6 Figure

Get ready to clear some space and cash those checks, as Hot Toys is back with some brand new 1/6 scale Star Wars figures

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a new Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith 1/6 Yoda figure inspired by the Jedi Master’s final Clone Wars era.

The Star Wars collectible includes two head sculpts with rolling eyeballs, white fiber hair, and multiple swap-out hands.

Yoda comes packed with his LED light-up green lightsaber, chair, and display backdrops for a screen-accurate Star Wars setup.

Pre-orders are not live yet, but Star Wars collectors can RSVP through Sideshow now to track the Hot Toys Yoda release.

New Star Wars 1/6 scale figures are coming to life from Hot Toys, capturing iconic moments and characters from the Skywalker Saga. One of which is the arrival of Jedi Master Yoda from the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. In this film, Yoda finds himself face-to-face with the Jedi Order's failures as the galaxy slips into darkness under his watch. His climactic duel with Darth Sidious is not just a physical battle, but a symbolic clash between the old guardians of peace and the rise of the Sith. When Yoda fails to defeat Sidious, he exiles himself to Dagobah, only to meet a young Jedi years later who would change everything.

Hot Toys now faithfully brings Yoda to life with an impressive new figure that has two swappable head sculpts with rolling eyeballs. He will also include a massive selection of swappable hands, including ones with seamless wrist designs. His iconic green lightsaber is also included with an LED light-up feature, along with his chair and some swappable backdrops. This figure perfectly brings the iconic Jedi Master right off the big screen, and pre-orders are not live just yet. However, fans can RSVP right now on Sideshow Collectibles for when he drops.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith – 1/6 Yoda

"As one of the most powerful and revered Jedi Masters in galactic history, Yoda's wisdom and unmatched connection to the Force guided the Jedi Order for centuries. During the legendary Battle of Kashyyyk, the galaxy took a dark and dramatic turn when Order 66 was enacted, branding all Jedi as enemies of the Republic. Despite the sudden and tragic betrayal by his troops, the legendary Jedi Master's lightning-fast reflexes allowed him to effortlessly outmaneuver an attempt on his life by Clone Commander Gree."

"Today, Hot Toys is thrilled to expand its Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith™ collection and introduce the highly anticipated 1/6th scale Yoda™ Collectible Figure. The 1/6th scale Yoda™ Collectible Figure features two newly developed head sculpts (relaxed and determined expressions) equipped with separate rolling eyeballs and detailed white fiber material hair."

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