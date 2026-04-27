Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney, FuturLab, PowerWash Simulator 2, star wars

PowerWash Simulator 2 Reveals a New Star Wars Pack

PowerWash Simulator 2 is taking things to a galaxy far, far away as the game will be getting a new Star Wars pack over the Summer

Article Summary PowerWash Simulator 2 is getting a Star Wars DLC this summer, bringing a galaxy far, far away to the cleaning sim.

The Star Wars pack casts players as labor droid P0-W2, using a special washer across six iconic trilogy-era jobs.

Confirmed Star Wars locations include Lars Homestead, an X-wing, and the Super Star Destroyer Bridge, with more teased.

PowerWash Simulator 2’s Star Wars expansion also supports solo and co-op play, with Easter eggs hidden in every job.

FuturLab revealed that they are taking PowerWash Simulator 2 to a galaxy far, far away, as they've partnered with Disney for the new Star Wars pack. This new DLC will take players into the Star Wars universe, as you'll be able to clean several locations and vehicles from the franchise as part of the game's next DLC. Because even an X-Wing gets dirty once in a while, just ask Luke Skywalker after his sank into the Dagobah swamps. We have more details for you here, along with photos and a teaser trailer, as the new Star Wars pack will arrive for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC, sometime this Summer.

Even Space Needs Cleaning as Star Wars Comes to PowerWash Simulator 2

Set during the events of the original Star Wars trilogy, players will take on the role of class five labor droid, P0-W2. Wielding an exclusive power washer designed specifically for the pack, they'll visit six iconic locations from the Star Wars galaxy, spanning from Hoth to Tatooine and more to be revealed. So far, three jobs have been announced: the foundational Lars Homestead, the unmistakable X-wing and the formidable Super Star Destroyer Bridge.

Whether cleaning solo or with friends in co-op, the Star Wars Pack builds on PowerWash Simulator 2's improved tools, enhanced visuals, and expanded multiplayer options, making every blast feel more rewarding than ever. Each job is packed with Star Wars easter eggs for fans to uncover as they blast away the dirt.

"For generations, Star Wars has captivated audiences with its exciting and vibrant galaxy of memorable moments and characters," says Kirsty Rigden, CEO of FuturLab. "So, it's been a privilege for the FuturLab team to be able to take PowerWash Simulator 2 into a galaxy far, far away and shine the spotlight on the power washing adventures of P0-W2."

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