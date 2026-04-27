Posted in: Dotemu, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alt-Shift, battlestar galactica, Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes

Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes Confirms May 2026 Launch

Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes has been given a release date as the sci-fi story-rich tactical roguelite launches on May 11, 2026

Article Summary Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes launches on PC via Steam in May 2026, with a new trailer confirming the date.

This narrative-driven tactical roguelite puts you in command of a survivor fleet fleeing the Cylon assault.

Manage scarce resources, crew factions, and hidden impostors as every decision shapes humanity’s fight to endure.

Battle overwhelming Cylon forces with squadrons, nukes, tactical pause, and upgrades that boost each desperate run.

Developer Alt Shift and publisher Dotemu have confirmed the official release date for Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes. The team dropped a brand-new trailer today that showcased mroe of the game, really highlighting many of the battles you'll find yourself in as you attempt to survive the Cylons attacking you and find a place for humanity to survive. Enjoy the trailer here as the game arrives on PC via Steam on May 11, 2026.

Survive The Cylons With The Never-Ending Fight in Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes

Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes is a story-rich tactical roguelite with hard choices and intense space battles. You are a Gunstar Captain leading a fleet of survivors escaping the Cylon Fleet's devastating onslaught on humankind. Admiral Adama has called for you to rejoin humanity's last hope: the Battlestar Galactica. Prepare, fight, and survive at all costs. So say we all.

As you navigate different planets and galactic points of interest, Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes will test you with challenging dilemmas. From allocating dwindling resources to managing divergent factions' interests on board, each crisis will push you to make hard choices, including identifying impostors that may already be among your ranks: they could be anywhere, be anyone. The Cylons will close in with each action you take. Prioritize your crew's actions wisely to prepare for the inevitable fight to come.

The Cylon Fleet overwhelmingly outnumbers you. Each encounter is a fight for survival. Engage in high-risk tactical battles while defending your fleet to give it time to complete its calculations for the FTL jump to the next sector. Deploy your squadrons, ready your nuclear missiles, and utilize tactical pause as you plan and direct your attacks. You won't come out of these battles unscathed. Whether you suffer costly damages to your ship's hull or lose a squadron, you will find that some sacrifices are necessary to ensure the fleet's survival. As you progress, you will discover new ways to improve your brutal odds of survival: unlocking unique Gunstar fleets, squadrons, and crucial meta upgrades. Combined with a rich procedural narrative design, Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes will let you shape your unique journey towards survival with each run.

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