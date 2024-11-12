Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: avatar, Avatar The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Netflix Series Welcomes 8 to Season 2 Cast

Avatar: The Last Airbender has reportedly cast Chin Han, Hoa Xuande, Justin Chien, Amanda Zhou, Crystal Yu, and others for Season 2.

To say that Showrunners Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani's Gordon Cormier-starring live-action take on the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender was a big hit during Netflix's Geeked Week 2024 in September would be a righteous understatement. Series stars Ian Ousley (Sokka) and Dallas Liu (Prince Zuko) introduced a teaser previewing Toph while also announcing that Miya Cech had been officially cast in the key role. From there, the big news hit that production was officially underway on the second season – including a look at Cormier, Ousley, Liu, Cech, Elizabeth Yu, and Kiawentiio checking in from the table read. But with production now underway, Netflix is passing along some casting news that you might just be interested in…

The new cast members are: Chin Han (Mortal Kombat), Hoa Xuande (The Sympathizer), Justin Chien (The Brothers Sun), Amanda Zhou (Spinning Out), Crystal Yu (Doctor Who), Kelemete Misipeka (Sons of Thunder), Lourdes Faberes (The Sandman), and Rekha Sharma (Yellowjackets). Han has been tapped to play Long Feng, leader of Ba Sing Se secret police, the Dai Li, while Xuande is set as Professor Zei, head of the anthropology department at Ba Sing Se University. Chien's King Kuei is the ruler of the Earth Kingdom, while Zhou's Joo Dee is a public servant and guide for important visitors in Ba Sing Se. Yu is on board as Lady Beifong, Toph's mother, while Misipeka will play professional earthbending wrestler, The Boulder. Faberes has been tapped for General Sung, a high-ranking Earth Army commander – with Sharma set for a new character, Amita.

And here's a look back at the video of the cast returning to start work on the second season – including the table read – that was released by Netflix approximately two months ago:

