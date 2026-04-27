Posted in: ABC, Opinion, TV | Tagged: Jimmy Kimmel, opinion, trump

Trump Calls For Kimmel to Be Fired (Again), Finds His WHCD Scapegoat

Donald Trump calls for ABC to fire Jimmy Kimmel (again), as the Trump Administration and its helpers have turned Kimmel into their scapegoat.

Well, it looks like the Trump Administration is using the incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner as an excuse to go after late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and accuse others of hate speech – while choosing to ignore the starring role Donald Trump has held when it comes to making good situations bad, and bad situations worse (coughcoughJanuary6thcoughcough). Shortly after Melania Trump took to social media to call for ABC to "take a stand" against Kimmel over his satirical take on the White House Correspondents' Dinner that ran during his Thursday show.

"Wow, Jimmy Kimmel, who is in no way funny as attested to by his terrible Television Ratings, made a statement on his Show that is really shocking. He showed a fake video of the First Lady, Melania, and our son, Barron, like they were actually sitting in his studio, listening to him speak, which they weren't, and never would be. He then stated, 'Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow,'" Trump (or whoever pens his posts) ranted on social media. "A day later a lunatic tried entering the ballroom of the White House Correspondents Dinner, loaded up with a shotgun, handgun, and many knives. He was there for a very obvious and sinister reason. I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel's despicable call to violence, and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said but, this is something far beyond the pale. Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

"Kimmel's hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn't comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America. People like Kimmel shouldn't have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate. A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC's leadership enable Kimmel's atrocious behavior at the expense of our community," Melania posted earlier today, setting off what's been a chorus of coordinated posts from Trump-loving social media talking heads and syncophants, looking to help distract folks from the way that the Trump Administration had fueled hate and division within in the country for years.

"Welcome to the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner! Look at you all dressed up in formal wear – dresses, tuxedos – I haven't seen this much black since every page of the Trump-Epstein Files," Kimmel kicked off his version of a WHCD roast. "We're gonna have fun tonight, and I'm happy you decided to stay, Mr. President. And don't worry, if we bruise your ego, it'll only make your hands look less disgusting." Shifting to Melania, Kimmel joked, "Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow." Kimmel continued, "As you're all aware, Melania's a movie star now. Her documentary has a score of 10 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a website named after her husband's testicles. I want to congratulate you, Madam First Lady, on your huge accomplishment: the world's first motionless picture." During the segment, Kimmel would cut to footage of the folks in question, as if they were in attendance.

But Donald and Melania weren't the only roast topics Kimmel had planned, with JD Vance getting the spotlight: "It's hard to get JD to come to an event like this. He's a real homebody. His wife had to peel him off the couch. That reminds me: please do not get up from your seats during the performance because the vice president will fuck them." Kimmel's segment also went after Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Stephen Miller, Kash Patel, Pete Hegseth, RFK Jr., and Carr.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!