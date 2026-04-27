Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures, Trailer | Tagged: Jackass: Best and Last, johnny knoxville, paramount

Jackass: Best And Last Trailer Is Out, And It Might Make You Cry

The trailer for Jackass: Best and Last was released this morning. The last film in the franchise will feature new footage and greatest hits.

Article Summary Jackass: Best and Last trailer is here, teasing the franchise’s final movie with new stunts and classic greatest hits.

Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man, Chris Pontius, Preston Lacy, and more return for one last big-screen Jackass sendoff.

Jackass: Best and Last hits theaters June 26, aiming to turn nostalgia, chaos, and camaraderie into another box office win.

Bam Margera appears to be limited to archival footage as Jackass closes out a franchise that has earned over $500 million.

Jackass: Best and Last is hitting theaters on June 26, and even though we probably didn't need a trailer to get people into the theater for this one, they released one anyway this morning. Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man (Jason Acuña), and Preston Lacy are all back. Others appearing include Ehren McGhehey, Poopies (Sean McInerney), Zach Holmes, Jasper, Dark Shark (Compston Wilson), and Rachel Wolfson. Original cast member Ryan Dunn passed away in 2011. Bam Margera will appear in archival footage only, as far as we know. This last film will feature new stunts alongside "greatest hits". Get it?

Jackass Goes Out With One Last Bang

Johnny Knoxville and the gang return for one final fling at the big screen. Featuring all-new stunts and stupidity along with the greatest hits and biggest laughs from the past, jackass: best and last is a joyously raucous celebration of all the mischievous camaraderie that you've come to love and expect from these idiots over the past 25 years. So, grab your dumb little buddies, raise your glasses, and come experience the cinematic event that promises to be the last time you'll ever laugh this hard in a theatre.

It was smart of Paramount to coax these performers back for one last film, as they have all been huge at the box office. To date, the other films in the franchise have grossed over $500 million worldwide. That is crazy for what this is. I am not so sure about opening it the same day as Supergirl releases, but you can make the case that not only will they help each other, but that Jackass is going to take a chunk of her business. That will be an interesting box office battle that weekend, that is for sure. I guess the only question left is if Margera sticks to his word and does not appear in any current day footage. I heard that the CinemaCon footage was great, though, so expect this farewell to make bank in June.

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