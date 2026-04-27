Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Star Wars 1/6 Clone Commander Gree Coming Soon to Hot Toys

Get ready to clear some space and cash those checks, as Hot Toys is back with some brand new 1/6 scale Star Wars figures

Return to the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith with a brand new 1/6 scale figure from Hot Toys. Commander Gree is reporting for duty with an impressive new figure that faithfully captures the leader of the 41st Elite Corps. Gree is a capable and respected officer, easily recognized by his distinctive camouflage armor. He fights alongside Jedi General Yoda during the Clone Wars; however, during Order 66, Gree, like all clones, attacks all the Jedi without hesitation. His attempt to execute Yoda on Kashyyyk ends with Yoda's slick lightsaber moves, but Hot Toys is turning back the clock for their newest release.

Gree is now ready for action, with an impressive figure that captures his amazing camo armor, featuring battle damage and weathering deco. He will come with two blasters, binoculars, a datapad, a Darth Sidious hologram, and a display base. This figure will pair well with the upcoming Hot Toys Revenge of the Sith Yoda. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but Star Wars fans can RSVP for him right now on Sideshow Collectibles.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith – 1/6 Clone Commander Gree

"Clone Commander Gree, designation 1004, led the Elite Corps of the Republic army during the Clone Wars, deploying to the frontlines of some of the galaxy's most intense conflicts. During the legendary Battle of Kashyyyk, Gree fought alongside the Wookiees and served directly under Jedi Master Yoda. However, as a loyal clone trooper, his ultimate allegiance was to the Republic."

"When Supreme Chancellor Palpatine enacted Order 66, branding all Jedi as enemies of the state, Gree unhesitatingly attempted to strike down his Jedi commander from behind, only to be fatally outmaneuvered by Yoda's lightning-fast reflexes. Today, Hot Toys is thrilled to expand its Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith™ collection and introduce the 1/6th scale Clone Commander Gree™ Collectible Figure."

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