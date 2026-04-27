Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Palia, Singularity 6

Palia Reveals More Details Behind New Royal Highlands Expansion

Palia has a new expansion coming out this May, as the game will open up the Royal Highlands with a ton of new content and events

Article Summary Palia’s Royal Highlands expansion launches May 12, adding its biggest Adventure Zone yet with quests, lore, and secrets.

The new Palia region features golden fields, Ancient Human mysteries, fresh collectibles, and dangerous new creatures.

Royal Highlands also introduces Horses for faster exploration and Eshelon, a new character tied to the expansion’s story.

Palia’s 10 million player celebration runs through May 11 with free Mystery Premium Outfits, Plushes, and pack discounts.

Developer and publisher Singularity 6 released new details about the next big expansion for Palia, as the game will open up the Royal Highlands. The expansion brings with it a new area to explore, as well as new creatures to fight with interesting abilities, new items to pick up, and more throughout a region that looks like it was once a majestic kingdom. The game is also celebrating reaching 10 million players by holding several limited-time activities and rewards ahead of the Royal Highlands launch. We have mroe details here as well as a video showing it off, as the expansion will launch on May 12.

Palia Reveals More Details Behind New Royal Highlands Expansion

As Palia's largest Adventure Zone to date, the Royal Highlands invites players into a sprawling, sun-kissed landscape of golden fields, hidden treasures and Ancient Human mysteries to unravel. Not only does the expansion continue the storylines of characters players know and love, but it will also introduce a brand new character, Eshelon, who will play a key role in what's unfolding in the Royal Highlands. The update will also introduce Horses to Palia, allowing players to explore and traverse the Royal Highlands with your noble steed! With new quests, characters and ways to explore woven throughout, the Royal Highlands marks a bold new chapter in Palia's ever-evolving world.

As players await the Royal Highlands Expansion, they can partake in Palia's 10 Million Player Celebration Event. Starting today and ending on May 11, the in-game event offers the opportunity to earn up to two completely free Mystery Premium Outfits, event-exclusive Plushes, and enjoy a limited-time 25% off discount on Palia's Starter and Founder's Packs. This marks the first time in Palia's history that players can earn premium cosmetics for free! Just log in during the event and complete daily quests to start earning rewards.

"When we first opened Palia to members of the community, we dreamed of building a high-fantasy world that felt like a home away from home," said Anthony Leung, CEO & Co-Founder of Singularity 6. "Our community has helped us realize that vision. Continually inspiring and guiding us to help Palia become more welcoming, charming, and friendly than we could have ever imagined, and we are so incredibly grateful to all 10 million of you who have been along for the journey. However long you've been a Palian, this celebration is for you."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!