Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Batman #20, retailer covers
We've Found 103 Absolute Batman #20 Variant Covers So Far
We've Found 103 Absolute Batman #20 Variant Covers So Far... and there are more yet to be announced
Article Summary
- Absolute Batman #20 already has 103 variant covers tracked, including 94 retailer exclusives, 8 open-order editions, and 1 ratio.
- Scott Snyder said DC Comics planned to cap Absolute Batman #20 covers, raising questions about how many variants remain.
- A retailer-by-retailer checklist rounds up Absolute Batman #20 exclusives from shops, webstores, conventions, and partners.
- More Absolute Batman #20 variants are still expected, including an Alex Maleev cover and additional DC open-order reveals.
There are 94 retailer exclusive varinat covers for Absolute Batman #20. There are eight open-order variant covers for Absolute Batman #20. And there is one 1:25 ratio variant cover. That's all so far. Will there be any more? I don't know. Because add them all up, that's one hundred-and-three covers for Absolute Batman #100. Scott Snyder said that DC Comics was going to cap the number of covers for Absolute Batman #20. Might that have been around one hundred for the retailer variant covers? Which means there are 6 left? Well, we know Alex Maleev has one to be announced at the end of the week. Here are all the covers and where they are from… so far..
616 Comics Ivan Talavera Variant
- 616 Comics Lucio Parillo Trade Dress Variant
- 616 Comics Lucio Parillo -Virgin Variant
- 616 Comics Lucio Parillo FOIL Virgin Variant
- Big Time Collectibles Fan Expo Philly 2026 Dexter Soy Wraparound Foil Virgin Variant
- Big Time Collectibles Fan Expo Philly 2026 Dexter Soy Wraparound Virgin Variant
- Big Time Collectibles Fan Expo Philly Dexter Soy Wraparound Variant
- Big Time Collectibles Fan Expo Philly Alan Quah Foil Virgin Variant
- Big Time Collectibles Fan Expo Philly Alan Quah Variant
- Big Time Collectibles Fan Expo Philly Dexter Soy Gold Foil Virgin Variant
- Big Time Collectibles Fan Expo Philly Dexter Soy Variant
- Big Time Collectibles Fan Expo Philly Dexter Soy Virgin Variant
- Comic Grail Vault Davide Paratore Wraparound Foil Virgin Variant
- Comic Grail Vault Davide Paratore Wraparound Variant
- Comic Kingdom Creative Ejikure Foil Virgin Variant
- Comic Kingdom Creative Ejikure Variant
- Comic Kingdom Creative Ejikure Virgin Variant
- Dark Lord Collections / Unknown Comics Kendrick 'Kunkka' Lim Foil Virgin Variant
- Dark Lord Collections / Unknown Comics Kendrick 'Kunkka' Lim Variant
- Dark Lord Collections / Unknown Comics Kendrick 'Kunkka' Lim Virgin Variant
- Darklord Collections John Giang Rose Bleed Foil Virgin Variant
- Darklord Collections John Giang Variant
- Darklord Collections John Giang Virgin Variant
Dave & Adam's Exclusive Chris Burnham Variant
East Coast Comics Björn Barends Variant
Felix Comic Art Daniel Warren Johnson Variant
Felix Comic Art James Harren Wraparound Variant
- Infinity6comics Ivan Tao Foil Virgin Variant
- Infinity6comics Ivan Tao Glow-in-the-Dark Virgin Variant
- Infinity6comics Ivan Tao Variant
- Jams Fortress Comics Rachta Lin Foil Variant
- Jams Fortress Comics Rachta Lin White Spot Foil Virgin Variant
- Knight of Comics Javier Fernández Black & White Virgin Variant
- Knight of Comics Javier Fernández Variant
- Mike Mayhew Webstore Robin Gradient Foil Virgin Variant
- Mike Mayhew Webstore Variant
- Mike Mayhew Webstore Virgin Variant
- Nefarious Comics / CaptCan Comics Ken Lashley Foil Virgin Variant
- Nefarious Comics / CaptCan Comics Ken Lashley Variant
- Rabbit Comics / Wanted Comix Noobovich Foil Virgin Variant
- Rabbit Comics / Wanted Comix Noobovich Variant
- Skottie Young Webstore Left Connecting Variant
- Skottie Young Webstore Middle Connecting Variant
- Skottie Young Webstore Right Connecting Variant
- TenFwdComics Amazing Comic Con Carlo Barberi Foil Virgin Variant
- TenFwdComics Amazing Comic Con Carlo Barberi Variant
The Comic Mint Philip Tan Virgin Variant
- Unknown Comics Gerald Parel Foil Virgin Variant
- Unknown Comics Gerald Parel Variant
- Unknown Comics Gerald Parel Virgin Variant
Unknown Comics Jay Anacleto Variant
- Unknown Comics Miguel Mercado Foil Virgin Variant
- Unknown Comics Miguel Mercado Variant
- Unknown Comics Miguel Mercado Virgin Variant
- Unknown Comics Tim Bradstreet Foil Virgin Variant
- Unknown Comics Tim Bradstreet Variant
- Unknown Comics Tim Bradstreet Virgin Variant
- Unknown Comics Tyler Kirkham Foil Virgin Variant
- Unknown Comics Tyler Kirkham Variant
- Unknown Comics Tyler Kirkham Virgin Variant
Webster's Vault Creees Lee Variant
And there are more still to be added, such as this from Alex Maleev for Milly Rock Comics, Scott Dew Comics and Presto Comic Shop… as well as the Open-Order variant covers from DC Comics….
ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20
(W) SCOTT SNYDER (A) NICK DRAGOTTA Cover (A) NICK DRAGOTTA
Variant covers by KRIS ANKA, FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO, and TK 1:25 Variant cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS
As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], [redacted] enter the scene ready to hunt and more than one secret will be revealed in this seminal issue. $4.99 5/13/26