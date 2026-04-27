Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Batman #20, retailer covers

We've Found 103 Absolute Batman #20 Variant Covers So Far

We've Found 103 Absolute Batman #20 Variant Covers So Far... and there are more yet to be announced

Article Summary Absolute Batman #20 already has 103 variant covers tracked, including 94 retailer exclusives, 8 open-order editions, and 1 ratio.

Scott Snyder said DC Comics planned to cap Absolute Batman #20 covers, raising questions about how many variants remain.

A retailer-by-retailer checklist rounds up Absolute Batman #20 exclusives from shops, webstores, conventions, and partners.

More Absolute Batman #20 variants are still expected, including an Alex Maleev cover and additional DC open-order reveals.

There are 94 retailer exclusive varinat covers for Absolute Batman #20. There are eight open-order variant covers for Absolute Batman #20. And there is one 1:25 ratio variant cover. That's all so far. Will there be any more? I don't know. Because add them all up, that's one hundred-and-three covers for Absolute Batman #100. Scott Snyder said that DC Comics was going to cap the number of covers for Absolute Batman #20. Might that have been around one hundred for the retailer variant covers? Which means there are 6 left? Well, we know Alex Maleev has one to be announced at the end of the week. Here are all the covers and where they are from… so far..

616 Comics Ivan Talavera Variant

Dave & Adam's Exclusive Chris Burnham Variant

East Coast Comics Björn Barends Variant

Felix Comic Art Daniel Warren Johnson Variant

Felix Comic Art James Harren Wraparound Variant

PCB Hobby Blank Variant

The Comic Mint Philip Tan Virgin Variant

Unknown Comics Jay Anacleto Variant

Webster's Vault Creees Lee Variant

And there are more still to be added, such as this from Alex Maleev for Milly Rock Comics, Scott Dew Comics and Presto Comic Shop… as well as the Open-Order variant covers from DC Comics….

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20

(W) SCOTT SNYDER (A) NICK DRAGOTTA Cover (A) NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant covers by KRIS ANKA, FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO, and TK 1:25 Variant cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], [redacted] enter the scene ready to hunt and more than one secret will be revealed in this seminal issue. $4.99 5/13/26

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