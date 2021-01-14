Dr. Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa Set for AEW Beach Break in February

AEW announced the first match for the upcoming Beach Break, a special event taking place on AEW Dynamite in February. After Britt Baker's attack on Thunder Rosa at Winter is Coming, Thunder Rosa will get a shot at revenge when she faces Baker one-on-one. Rosa announced the match during The Waiting Room talk show, airing on Dynamite for the first time. Bleeding Cool's own El Presidente is busy recapping the show right now, but he sent us in his notes:

The Waiting Room Graduating from AEW Dark, The Waiting Room is a talk show hosted by Britt Baker, with Rebel as the Ed McMahon to her Johnny Carson. Britt tells the audience to look under their chairs for a gift, but she is just trolling them. Haw haw haw haw! I did that to the legislature one time, and then when they looked back up, I had them all arrested and executed! Haw haw haw haw! Britt brings out her first gues, Cody Rhodes, but then she brings out a surprise guest, Jade Cargill. Cargill gets in Cody's face and says it's good he got Brandi pregnant so she doesn't have to fight Cargill. Red Velvet comes out and they brawl. The entire AEW Women's locker room comes out to break it up. As the chaos is happening, a clip of Baker attacking Thunder Rosa plays on the Tony Khantron and then Thunder Rosa appears via Skype. Rosa says that Baker will have to face her at Beach Break on the February 3rd episode of Dynamite. Baker is not happy, but there's already a graphic for it and everything, so it's locked in.

In addition to this match, Beach Break will feature the wedding of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford, plus more matches to be set in the weeks to come. Beach Break will happen on the February 3rd episode of AEW Dynamite. Watch a video of the challenge here.