Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: brooklyn nine-nine, Night Court

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Fumero on Andre Braugher's Legacy, Night Court

Melissa Fumero spoke with us about the wisdom shared by Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Andre Braugher and their interest in a Night Court return.

It's safe to say that FOX/NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine is easily one of the most beloved police procedural sitcoms of this generation, and that's thanks in large part to comedy masterminds Dan Goor (Killing It) and Michael Schur (A Man on the Inside), who are also responsible for NBC's megahit Parks and Recreation. The series premiered on Fox in 2013 and ran for five seasons before it was picked up on NBC in 2019 for its final three. The ensemble cast was led by Saturday Night Live alum Andy Samberg, who played Det Jake Peralta, a hotshot detective raised by cliché police culture, a chip on his shoulder to be the best, but lacks the humility to appreciate the job. Joining him was his rival-turned-love, Det/Sgt Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), an overachieving perfectionist with an equal chip on the shoulder to work her way up the ranks of the NYPD.

After her long successful run, Fumero's career continued to flourish, starring in the Netflix series Blockbuster opposite Randall Park, IFC's Bar Fight! (2023), reunited with Samberg for his Comedy Central animated series Digman!, Hulu's animated Animaniacs revival, Max's animated series Velma, and NBC's Night Court. While promoting her latest Peacock dark comedy Based on a True Story, the actress spoke to Bleeding Cool on whether we'll see her Night Court character Jasmine return for season three, if the Brooklyn Nine-Nine casts plan to reunite anytime soon, and the biggest lesson she's learned from her late costar Andre Braugher, who played beloved Captain Raymond Holt.

Melissa Fumero on 'Night Court' Return Hopes, Likelihood of a 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Reunion & Legacy Andre Braugher Left Her

Bleeding Cool: How did you get involved with 'Night Court,' and should we expect to see Jasmine back for season three?

My gosh! 'Night Court' was so fun. What a fun group of people there! I would love to see Jasmine come back to 'Night Court' because she's a fun little nemesis in a way for Melissa [Rauch]'s character, [Abby]. I had a blast with them, so I would be happy to go back in any time they want or need me.

Have you talked to Dan, Michael, Andy, or anyone else in the cast about doing a 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' special in the future? Can you share one of your fondest memories of Andre?

There haven't been any conversations about a reunion. It would be difficult to do at this point, but we all are fond of each other, and talk all the time, the cast, and try to get together for dinners when we can find ways to work together. I have a million fond memories with Andre. The biggest legacy he left me was not feeling bad asking [for a break from] work to make time for my family, whether right now or if I'm in another city away from my family, shooting a show. He was so devoted and loyal to his family and made so much time to go see them. He had no shame being like, "I need this Friday off to go fly home to Jersey," and so that's a little gift he left me is not feeling bad about asking and working with the people to make sure I'm still prioritizing my family. I will forever be grateful to him for that.

Peacock offers streaming of both seasons of Based on a True Story, which also stars Kaley Cuoco, Chriss Messina, Tom Bateman, and Liana Liberato. The service also offers streaming of all eight seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which also stars Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker, and Joel McKinnon Miller.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!