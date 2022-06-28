Buffy: Spike or Angel? Sarah Michelle Gellar's Daughter Weighs In

When she's not "crushing" on Billie Eilish on social media after the award-winning artist revealed that she was her childhood crush (that will all make sense here), Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar is sharing with us one of the most important opinions on the whole Spike (James Marsters)/Angel (David Boreanaz) debate yet. Speaking with HollywoodLife to promote her partnership with the Wells Fargo Active Cash Visa Card, Gellar revealed that her kids (Charlotte, 12 & Rocky, 9) have finished watching "Buffy" and that Gellar's daughter knows who her mom's on-screen persona should've ended up with: "I will tell you my daughter is definitely a 'pro-Angel' [person]." But that said, Gellar offers the heads-up that they're "happy with" the series ending without Buffy making a choice."I think there's less pressure on the ending to satisfy so many people because it's not in real-time. Right? And so they're excited to see things wrapped up and they know what's coming and I think it takes away a little of that. Pressure of pleasing everybody," Gellar explained. "And I think you'll find that with most shows that people discover later. They're less critical of an ending or things they don't like. It's sort of an interesting phenomenon with streaming and binging."

Even though we've reported on excerpts from it in the past, we can emphasize enough how you need to get your hands on a copy of Evan Ross Katz's Into Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts (you can purchase it here)- an exploration of the franchise's immense impact on pop culture and society as well as a number of failings that the show suffered from (including directly addressing the abuse accusations leveled by many connected with the show in 2021). But what separates this book from others covering the series is the access Katz had to speak to a number of familiar faces, including Gellar, Marsters, Charisma Carpenter, Emma Caulfield, Amber Benson, Anthony Head, Seth Green, Marc Blucas, Nicholas Brendon, Danny Strong, Tom Lenk, Bianca Lawson, Julie Benz, Clare Kramer, K. Todd Freeman, and Sharon Ferguson; and writers Douglas Petrie, Jane Espenson & Drew Z. Greenberg. And with all of those names in play came dozens of heartwarming, heartbreaking & enlightening personal perspectives on their experiences during the shows' runs and the impact it continues to have on them today.

Like the following conversation that Katz had with Gellar about the idea of rebooting the series (a plan that was first announced back in 2018 but has understandably gone quiet ever since). In the following excerpt, Gellar shares her idea on the best way to approach a return to the "Buffy" universe as well as who she believes would be the best Slayer for this generation (clue: fans of Euphoria and Spider-Man: No Way Home will be very, very happy). "I think they've left the door open in a wonderful way because I do think it would be interesting to see how someone born with that power does fend in this modern world and what the new demons are. The way 'Buffy' was left- that every girl who wants the power has it- you can still tell the story of a Slayer, but maybe it's not Buffy," Gellar explained. "Because Buffy's story was of that time. So maybe it's a different Slayer, and in that case, I'm all for it because I'd be certainly interested to see how do you handle being a Chosen One now and what injustices you are fighting and what the demons represent." And who does Gellar see as being this generation's main Slayer? "I vote ['Euporia' star] Zendaya," she responded (an idea that Benz found "amazing" and that we fully, 108.3% support, though we would also want to see Eilish involved somehow, too).