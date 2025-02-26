Posted in: CW, streaming, TV | Tagged: angel, buffy, Michelle Trachtenberg

Buffy Stars Hannigan, Caulfield, Brendon Honor Michelle Trachtenberg

Buffy the Vampire Slayer stars Emma Caulfield, Alyson Hannigan, and Nicholas Brendon honored and remembered the late Michelle Trachtenberg.

After the tragic and heartbreaking news hit that Michelle Trachtenberg (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Gossip Girl) had passed away at the age of 39, the entertainment community took to social media to express their grief and remember the actress. For BTVS fans, Trachtenberg will always be Dawn Summers – Buffy Summers' (Sarah Michelle Gellar) "sister." Over the course of her run on the show, Trachtenberg embued in Dawn a diversity of feelings and emotions that made the character quickly feel as if she had been part of the "Scooby Gang" since day one. Earlier today, David Boreanaz and James Marsters took to social media to express their feelings about Trachtenberg's passing. Since that time, Emma Caulfield, Alyson Hannigan, and Nicholas Brendon have also taken to social media to honor Trachtenberg's memory.

Here's a look at Caulfield's Instagram Stories post shortly after the news of Trachtenberg's passing hit. In a follow-up Instagram post, Caulfield wrote, "Sleep well Michelle":

"I am deeply saddened by the news of Michelle's passing. She brought a loving energy to the set of Buffy. My thoughts are with Michelle's family and friends," wrote Hannigan in her Instagram post, which also included an image gallery of their time together:

Referring to Trachtenberg as "a ray of light on set" who "will be missed," Here's a look at Brendon's initial reaction to the news that he shared on Facebook:

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Michelle Trachtenberg on Dawn's Development

"I was introduced to the show like, 'Boom, here I am!' Take it or leave it, and I hope you take it," Trachtenberg shared with the BBC during a 2014 interview, explaining how she was introduced to the character of Dawn Summers and how she developed the role. "Dawn was introduced as Buffy's sister, and she's just a regular teenage girl, she has her opinions on the world and all that. I never like to think ahead to the end of the season, 'Oh, will I be coming back,' because if you're thinking too much about the technicalities of what you do, you can't really put all the creative ingredients into what you're doing now. That was a big thing for me especially playing Dawn, because I didn't know that much about her at all."

After meeting with the series creator, Trachtenberg realized that she would be carrying the weight when it came to fleshing out Dawn. Thankfully, being a fan of the series made the process easier for her. "What really helped and was very lucky was the fact that I was such a huge fan of the show that I understood how things were going to play out. Not that I knew what was going to happen during the course of the season, but I could guess," Trachtenberg shared. "It was really interesting to see all the hardships Dawn goes through, because even though she has this secret, she still has to play out her life like a regular teenage girl. She has to go to school, she has to do her chores and homework, she has to keep her room clean."

