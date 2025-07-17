Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: captain planet, captain planet and the planeteers

Captain Planet and the Planeteers: Netflix Reportedly Eyeing Series

Netflix is reportedly eyeing a live-action Captain Planet and the Planeteers series from Berlanti Productions, Appian Way, and WBTV.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way and Warner Bros. Television are on board to produce the adaptation.

Tara Hernandez, co-creator of Mrs. Davis, has been tapped to write the Captain Planet series.

The original animated show became a cult classic for tackling environmental issues with superhero action.

It seems the theme for Thursday is, "How Many Live-Action Projects Can Netflix Announce To Get Fans Going Mad on Social Media?" Shortly after dropping the news that a series adaptation of Assassin's Creed had been given the green light, the streaming service has reportedly gotten its hands on the rights to a live-action Captain Planet and the Planeteers series. Based on the popular animated show, the project hails from Greg Berlanti's Berlanti Productions, Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way, and Warner Bros. Television. Tara Hernandez (co-creator, executive producer, Mrs. Davis) has been tapped to write the adaptation. DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson will executive produce, alongside Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman, with Jono Matt as a producer.

Based on a concept from multimedia pioneer Ted Turner and produced by DIC Enterprises (Seasons 1-3) and Hanna-Barbera Cartoons (Seasons 4-6), Captain Planet and the Planeteers spotlighted five teenagers who take on environmental disasters with the help of a superhero that the teenagers would summon, Captain Planet. The animated series would go on to run for six seasons on TBS and in syndication. It has remained a fixture on the pop culture landscape for years, thanks to its focus on educating kids on critical environmental issues.

While we're sure quite a few fans out there are rolling their eyes at the idea and already sharpening their pitchforks and lighting their torches to chase the project into the middle of the town square before burning it at the stake, hear us out. If the show's creative team could create something that's like a cross between what Don Cheadle did with Funny or Die and their "Captain Planet" series of videos and the "Captain Planet" take that Rick and Morty offered in S05E03: "A Rickconvenient Mort" (directed by Juan Meza-Léon and written by Rob Schrab) with "Planetina," we might just have something twistedly unique.

