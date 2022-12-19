Carnival Row Season 2 Posters for Philo, Vignette, Imogen & Agreus

With a smidge less than two months to go until the second & final season of Amazon's Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne-starring alt-Victorian fantasy drama Carnival Row, we have some very cool character profile key art posters to pass along. Along with Philo (Bloom) and Vignette (Delevingne), we also have a third poster focusing on Imogen (Tamzin Merchant) and partner Agreus (David Gyasi). Here's a look, followed by what we know about the series' return so far:

Carnival Row: What We Know About Season 2

In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, Season Two of Carnival Row picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate a.k.a. Philo (Bloom), investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension. Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue's human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford). Tourmaline (Karla Crome) inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row. And, after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower), Imogen Spurnrose (Merchant), and her partner Agreus Astrayon (Gyasi) encounter a radically new society that upends their plans. With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row.

With the epic final chapter set for February 17, 2023, here's a look back at the official Season 2 teaser for Amazon's Carnival Row that was released last month:

Carnival Row is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Legendary Television. The series is executive produced by showrunner Erik Oleson (Marvel's Daredevil, The Man in the High Castle), Bloom, Delevingne, Brad Van Arragon (Yellowjackets), Sarah Byrd (The Alienist, Strange Angel), Jim Dunn (Marvel's Daredevil, Haven), Sam Ernst (Marvel's Daredevil, Haven), Wesley Strick (The Man in the High Castle), and Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim, Clash of the Titans). On which the project is based, Beacham's A Killing on Carnival Row appeared in the first installment of The Black List in 2005.