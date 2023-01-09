Carnival Row Season 2 Trailer: The Future of The Row's At Stake With Amazon's Orlando Bloom & Cara Delevingne-starring Carnival Row returning on February 17, here's the trailer for the final season.

With only a little more than a month to go until Amazon's Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne-starring alt-Victorian fantasy drama Carnival Row hits our screens for its second & final season, we're getting a look at what's to come via the release of the streaming series' official trailer. And as you're about to see, Philo's (Bloom) investigation into a series of murders is about to collide head-on with Vignette's (Delevingne) mission of revenge against their human oppressors. And that's just a small sample of what awaits next month… but why take it from us?

Carnival Row: What We Know About Season 2

In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, Season Two of Carnival Row picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate a.k.a. Philo (Bloom), investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension. Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue's human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford). Tourmaline (Karla Crome) inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row. And, after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower), Imogen Spurnrose (Merchant) and her partner Agreus Astrayon (Gyasi) encounter a radically new society that upends their plans. With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row. With the epic final chapter set for February 17, 2023, here's a look at the official trailer for the final season, followed by a look back at the previously-released teaser trailer for Amazon's Carnival Row:

Carnival Row is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Legendary Television. The series is executive produced by showrunner Erik Oleson (Marvel's Daredevil, The Man in the High Castle), Bloom, Delevingne, Brad Van Arragon (Yellowjackets), Sarah Byrd (The Alienist, Strange Angel), Jim Dunn (Marvel's Daredevil, Haven), Sam Ernst (Marvel's Daredevil, Haven), Wesley Strick (The Man in the High Castle), and Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim, Clash of the Titans). On which the project is based, Beacham's A Killing on Carnival Row appeared in the first installment of The Black List in 2005.