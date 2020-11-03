Castle Rock: Hulu Closes Doors on Stephen King Shared Universe Series

It appears the fine folks of Dustin Thomason and Sam Shaw's Castle Rock won't be opening their homes up to viewers any time soon. On Tuesday, TVLine reported that the Stephen King shared universe series had been canceled by Hulu after two seasons (making it at least the third bad decision the streaming service's made this year, along with canceling High Fidelity and how poorly they've promoted Helstrom). The second season of Castle Rock starred Lizzy Caplan (Masters of Sex), Tim Robbins (Here and Now), Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), Paul Sparks (Boardwalk Empire, House of Cards), Barkhad Abdi (Blade Runner 2049), Matthew Alan (13 Reasons Why), John Hoogenakker (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), Robin Weigert (Big Little Lies, Deadwood), Alison Wright (The Americans), Greg Grunberg (A Star is Born, Heroes), and Sarah Gadon (True Detective).

Caplan's Annie Wilkes is a nurse and superfan who finds herself and her daughter forced to lay low in Castle Rock as tensions continue to rise. Robbins' Reginald "Pop" Merrill is the patriarch of King's iconic crime family – dying of cancer and at reckoning with his family. In King's universe, Pop was the owner of The Emporium Galorium who loaned money at outrageous rates to his advantage. Sparks' John "Ace" Merril is Castle Rock's legendary bully, set to take over his uncle Pop's businesses – and threatening a fragile peace with nearby Jerusalem's Lot. Fisher's Joy is Annie's home-schooled teenage daughter – who is starting to question her mother's sanity.

Warsam's Dr. Nadia Omar is the Harvard-trained Somali medical director of a rural hospital in Jerusalem's Lot, where his rational and scientific mind will be put to the test. Abdi's Abdi Omar is Nadia's tough, older brother who leads the charge to build a Somali community center that will deepen the roots of his people in Maine. Alan's Chris Merrill is Pop's nephew and Ace's brother, struggling to keep the peace between the Merrills and the Somali community. Hoogenakker's character is a man with a complicated connection to Wilkes.

Weigert's Crysilda Wilkes is Annie's mother. Gadon's Rita Green is a vengeful woman from Annie's past. Wright's Valerie is a kind-hearted local who is exploring the town's evil history. Grunberg's local official Sheriff Boucher just might end up Valerie's ally as he faces off against a brewing dark force in Castle Rock. Shaw and Thomason executive produce alongside Abrams, King, Ben Stephenson, Vince Calandra, and Liz Glotzer. Castle Rock hails from Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.