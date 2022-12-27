Castlevania: Spinoff Series "Nocturne" Introduces Maria Renard

Out of the ashes of four seasons of the original animated streaming series, fans learned what was to come over the summer with the release of a teaser for the spinoff Castlevania: Nocturne. At the time, what we learned was that the series would be set during the French Revolution and spotlight Richter Belmont, a descendant of the Belmont family (popularized in the "Symphony of Night" and "Blood of Rondo" Castlevania games). And even though Netflix did a fine job rolling out just enough about the series to get speculation fires raging, there was still one very important piece of information missing. We didn't have a premiere date confirmed. And six months later? We still don't. But what we do have to pass along to all of you is a sneak preview look at none other than Maria Renard to help end the year on a hopeful note.

Here's a look at the sneak preview that was released heading into this past weekend, followed by a look back at what we learned about the animated series over the summer:

Meet the iconic Maria Renard from the upcoming Castlevania: Nocturne.

Fronted by showrunner Kevin Kolde and series creator & writer Clive Bradley, and produced by Project 51 Productions (with production services provided by Powerhouse Animation), here's a look back at the first official teaser for Castlevania: Nocturne (released back in June as part of Netflix's Geeked Week):

Facing allegations of sexual misconduct (which he denied) during the summer of 2020, author, comic book writer, and Castelvania series creator/writer/EP Warren Ellis and the streaming service parted ways but not before Ellis had finished the scripts for the fourth season. Ellis was not involved in the fourth & final season beyond what he had already completed and was reportedly not a part of any of the conversations about taking the franchise in another direction.

