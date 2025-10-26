Posted in: Movies, Netflix, Netflix, TV | Tagged: Catan, Catan Studio, Settlers of Catan

Catan: Netflix Adapting Board Game with Multiple Film & TV Projects

Netflix and asmodee will adapt the popular board game franchise Catan for multiple film and TV projects, animated and live-action.

Article Summary Netflix and asmodee are teaming up for multiple Catan film and TV adaptations, both animated and live-action.

Catan celebrates its 30th anniversary, having sold over 45 million copies in more than 40 languages worldwide.

The projects will be produced by asmodee, Catan Studios, the Teuber family, and Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee.

Netflix aims to expand Catan's universe, targeting new audiences with drama-driven stories across media formats.

In the ever-increasing arms race of entertainment, studios are always scrambling to secure as many IPs as they can. The latest comes from Netflix, which probably didn't have to trade all that much to secure the popular board game franchise Catan for film and TV series adaptations, both animated and live-action. The game is celebrating its 30th anniversary with its creation in 1995 by Klaus Teuber, originally titled The Settlers of Catan. The object of the game is that players take on the roles of settlers, attempting to build and develop holdings while trading and acquiring resources, accruing victory points along the way. A winner is declared when 10 victory points are typically achieved.

Catan Film and TV Projects: What We Know…

The Catan projects will be produced by Darren Kyman from game publisher asmodee, Pete Fenlon of Asmodee's Catan Studios, Guido and Benjamin Teuber, sons of the late Klaus Teuber, who passed in 2023. Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee will also produce.

"Millions of people are enjoying 'Catan' since it was created, and for many, it remains a gateway to modern board gaming. I'm thrilled to see the game expanding to a larger audience who will discover the richness of its universe. I find it exciting for the future of the brand," said Thomas Koegler, CEO of asmodee, in a release. "It's also a testament that board gaming is truly part of pop culture and a popular form of entertainment in everyone's homes, and I'm delighted to continue asmodee's relationship with Netflix."

Catan has sold over 45 million copies and has been translated into over 40 languages. The brand has also spawned several expansions that expanded the game from up to four players to six, with major ones being Seafarers, Cities & Knights, Traders & Barbarians, and Explorers & Pirates. There are scenario packs, variant versions of the game, and themed adaptations.

"Anyone who has played Catan knows that the intense strategy at the core of the game has endless opportunities for some serious drama," said Jinny Howe, Head of Scripted Series, US and Canada, Netflix. "We're thrilled to partner across series, features, animation, and games to bring this world to life for hardcore 'Settlers' and new fans alike."

"When our father Klaus Teuber first introduced Catan thirty years ago, he imagined an aspirational world where people would gather by trading, building, and settling together — both at the table and beyond it," said Benjamin and Guido Teuber, co-CEOs of Catan GmbH. "This collaboration with Netflix marks an exciting new chapter in that journey. For three decades, Catan has connected families and friends around the world. Now, we're thrilled to see it inspire storytelling on a global stage — staying true to our father's vision of creativity, strategy and human connection."

