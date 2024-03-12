Posted in: CBS, Movies, Paramount+, TV, YouTube | Tagged: cbs, kristen stewart, rolling stone, stephen colbert

CBS Didn't Want Kristen Stewart's Rolling Stone Cover Shown: Colbert

During his interview with Kristen Stewart, Stephen Colbert revealed that CBS didn't want him showing Stewart's Rolling Stone cover on camera.

Kristen Stewart's new film Love Lies Bleeding has been getting a lot of well-deserved critical praise – unfortunately, Stewart's recent Rolling Stone cover has received way too much undeserved trolling. It was a topic that Stewart and late-night host Stephen Colbert discussed during Stewart's visit to CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Hitting stands and available online prior to the March 8th premiere of the film, the cover has been called out by some who feel the overt sexuality of the images is inappropriate – with the cover featuring Stewart posing with her hand inside of her jockstrap. But before the two could dive deeper into the issues, Colbert had a confession to make on behalf of the network – CBS didn't want Colbert to show the cover on camera.

"Now, before I show this cover, I just want you to know and the audience to know that I think it's a perfectly lovely cover. We were asked by CBS not to show it. They thought that would not be a good idea for us to show this and I don't know [or] understand why. Because there's the cover, right there," Colbert shared, turning an image of the cover towards the camera for everyone to see. "I want to say that you look better in a jockstrap than I ever did." As Stewart sees it, the uproar is mostly rooted in the societal double-standard that exists when it comes to sex and sexuality.

"Well, it's a little ironic because I feel like I've seen a lot of male pubic hair on the cover of things. I've seen a lot of hands in pants and unbuttoned… I think there's a certain overt acknowledgment of a female sexuality that has its own volition in a way that is annoying for people who are sexist and homophobic," Stewart explained. Colbert noted that there have been more explicit covers done by Rolling Stone and other publications in the past, with Stewarts adding about the cover, "It's not remotely explicit." Stewart agreed to Colbert's point that the cover "violates public expectations of female sexuality as opposed to how you're presenting it here," adding, "Yes, because female sexuality isn't supposed to actually want anything but to be had. And that feels like it's protruding in a way that might be annoying. But fuck you."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!