The Cast In The Hat: Official Trailer, Poster, And 3 HQ Images

Warner Bros. released the official trailer, poster, and three high-quality images from the big screen adaptation of The Cat In The Hat.

The film marks a major animated release for Warner Bros., aiming to attract families in early 2026.

The Cat In The Hat adapts Dr. Seuss with a comedic adventure centered on mischief, magic, and mayhem.

Animated family films like this have a hit-or-miss history; Warner Bros. hopes this finds box office success.

The animated arm of Warner Bros. is a mess. Half of the films they have been involved with have been sold off to different distributors, or they couldn't connect with audiences. So a big screen adaptation of The Cat In The Hat seems like something that should be an easy win for a studio that really needs more easy wins. That being said, the official trailer, poster, and three new high-quality images have dropped, and it looks…fine. It has a lot of the hallmarks we have come to expect from animated films trying to adapt source material that doesn't have much material to work with. Films like this either make a ton of money or are released and never heard or seen again, but with a late February release date, maybe this film can carve out a place for itself.

The Cat In The Hat: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Today is going to be THE. BEST. DAY. EVER! Bill Hader is The Cat In The Hat – Only in theaters February 27.

Meet the Cat in the Hat you don't know! In the wonderfully whimsical tradition of Dr. Seuss, The Cat in the Hat comes to the big screen in his animated theatrical feature film debut, an all-new, epic adventure with an edge, where mischief, magic and mayhem reign supreme.

Doing what he does best, the Cat—voiced by Bill Hader—spreads joy to kids in his hilarious, signature and singularly irreverent way, transporting them and audiences on a fantastical journey through a world they've never seen before.

In the film, our hero takes on his toughest assignment yet for the I.I.I.I. (Institute for the Institution of Imagination and Inspiration, LLC): to cheer Gabby and Sebastian, a pair of siblings struggling with their move to a new town. Known for taking things too far, this could be this agent of chaos's last chance to prove himself…or lose his magical hat!

Starring alongside Hader are Xochitl Gomez, Matt Berry, Quinta Brunson, and Paula Pell, and featuring Tiago Martinez, Giancarlo Esposito, America Ferrera, Bowen Yang, and Tituss Burgess.

Directed by Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation's first full-length feature film, The Cat in the Hat, comes to theaters and IMAX® across North America on February 27, 2026, and internationally beginning 25 February 2025. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

