The Fantastic Four: First Steps – H.E.R.B.I.E. Visits IMAX HQ

H.E.R.B.I.E. visits the IMAX headquarters to tell everyone why you need to see The Fantastic Four: First Steps in IMAX theaters.

The fight over IMAX screens is one we witness every summer without fail. There are only so many screens out there, and many different movies that want to take advantage of that technology. Marvel is absolutely one of those studios looking to lean into IMAX. There has been a Fantastic Four-themed IMAX intro in theaters for months now, and now we see H.E.R.B.I.E. making the trip to the IMAX headquarters. The practical H.E.R.B.I.E. is like the BB8 or R2-D2 of the Marvel Universe, and they really should try and get as much mileage out of that thing as possible. Marvel has had an inconsistent year at the box office so far, with Captain America: Brave New World underperforming critically and commercially, and Thunderbolts* getting the critical praise but failing to connect with audiences. Marvel needs The Fantastic Four: First Steps to be a critical and commercial success.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. The action adventure also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. Directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige, and executive produced by Louis D'Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters July 25, 2025.

