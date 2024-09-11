Posted in: MTV, TV | Tagged: Chappell Roan, mtv, vmas

Chappell Roan Channels Joan of Arc for Epic MTV VMAs Performance

Chappell Roan channeled Joan of Arc for a fiery, epic performance of "Good Luck Babe" during tonight's MTV VMAs broadcast.

Let's be clear just so there is no misunderstanding. This year's Megan Thee Stallion-hosted MTV VMAs had a ton of great performances – from our host and Eminem to Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, Halsey, Benson Boone, and many more. But if there was one person who made a statement – who made the biggest impact in what was their very first VMAs performance – that would be Chappell Roan. Introduced by drag queen Sasha Colby as an artist who has revitalized the idea that pop music is meant to be inclusive, Roan took to the stage for a performance of her latest single, "Good Luck Babe" – but she definitely wasn't alone. Channeling her inner Joan of Arc, Roan brought the fire – and dragons, dancing knights, and sword fights – for an epic performance that served to highlight the strength of Roan's skills as a singer and songwriter.

Here's a look at Roan's MTV VMAs performance – the first of what we're sure will be a long run of epic performances from the amazing artist:

