Chappell Roan Channels Joan of Arc for Epic MTV VMAs Performance

Let's be clear just so there is no misunderstanding. This year's Megan Thee Stallion-hosted MTV VMAs had a ton of great performances – from our host and Eminem to Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, Halsey, Benson Boone, and many more. But if there was one person who made a statement – who made the biggest impact in what was their very first VMAs performance – that would be Chappell Roan. Introduced by drag queen Sasha Colby as an artist who has revitalized the idea that pop music is meant to be inclusive, Roan took to the stage for a performance of her latest single, "Good Luck Babe" – but she definitely wasn't alone. Channeling her inner Joan of Arc, Roan brought the fire – and dragons, dancing knights, and sword fights – for an epic performance that served to highlight the strength of Roan's skills as a singer and songwriter.
ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Chappell Roan performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
Here's a look at Roan's MTV VMAs performance – the first of what we're sure will be a long run of epic performances from the amazing artist: