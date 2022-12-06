Charlie Cox on Daredevil/Karen Page/Jennifer Walters Love Triangle

When it comes to Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) & Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again, we've been living two lives. On one hand, we've been covering casting news for the upcoming series that's included Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints Of Newark), Margarita Levieva (The Deuce), and Sandrine Holt (American Gigolo), reportedly set for major roles. Written and executive produced by Matt Corman & Chris Ord (Covert Affairs), the series is expected to hit the streaming service sometime in 2024. That brings us to our other coverage "life," where we see if co-stars like Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) and Elden Henson (Franklin "Foggy" Nelson) will also be resuming their roles. The matter of Karen Page gets even more interesting when you consider that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wrapped up its run (for now?), implying that Matt and Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) were a couple. Asked about the possibility of a Matt/Karen/Jennifer love triangle, Cox shared who he thought Matt's heart truly belonged to during a Q&A session at Dortmund's German Comic Con. "With Matt Murdock, I don't think it gets more deep than Karen Page, and shout out to the wonderful Deborah Ann Woll, who's just amazing."

Cox would go on to share his thoughts about Woll and Henson resuming their roles and made it clear that they had his support. "I don't know what's going to happen with the other characters in the new show [Daredevil: Born Again]. But, I know for a fact that Elden and Deborah were the heartbeats of what we did before, and the show is a success because of them," Cox shared from the stage during the session (thanks to The Marvel Focus for posting the clip). And looking to greater crossover potentials that lie ahead, Cox explained why Daredevil showing up in Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman's Deadpool 3 makes perfect sense (or maybe vice-versa?): "Because of the tone of our show, I think there's a place for Daredevil to show up in Deadpool. Would be really cool." Hmmm… that use of the word "tone" implies that viewers may be getting a less nitty-gritty, doom-n-gloom vibe from the Netflix universe.

Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Getting Into "Born Again" Shape

Just before October wrapped, Team KF Martial Arts MMA Head Coach, Chris Fields, had some good news to share with Cox's fans excited for his full-time return as Daredevil & Matt Murdock. At the time, Fields shared a heartfelt post singing Cox's praises, including how he "was blown away by his work ethic and willingness to learn." Just to put to rest any doubters out there, Fields has also shared a training video offering all of the proof you would need to know that Cox plans on being in top fighting form by the time the cameras roll.

"Charlie cracking some pads from a few weeks ago. Getting serious pop on some of those shots. The left hook to the body is money. I've renamed the superman punch the Daredevil in my gym," Fields wrote in the caption accompanying the video showing Cox putting in the work big time:

"It has been great working with Charlie over the last while, helping him prepare for his next role. I was a little hesitant when I was first asked, as my expertise is being a coach to fighters. But after meeting Charlie, I quickly realized he wanted to train exactly like a fighter," Fields wrote as the caption to his original post from last month that included an image of him and Cox. "He returned to the gym after each tough session I put him through, and I was blown away by his work ethic and willingness to learn – the same characteristics needed to be an elite fighter. He fit in straight away with the team, and his improvement from day one to now has been insane to see. I'm really excited to see some of this come through on the show." Here's a look: