Charmed Cast, EP Cast Spell Over WonderCon@Home; S03E08 Preview

Welcome back to our weekly preview of The CW's Charmed as we take a look at what lies ahead for our Charmed ones Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Mel (Melonie Diaz), and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery)- and of course, Harry (Rupert Evans). With this week's "O, The Tangled Web" hitting screens this Sunday night, Maggie has to put her psych skills to the test to get to the bottom of why an encounter with the Shea Group has left Macy reeling. All of this while Mel and Harry look to defuse an ancient and deadly feud before there's no turning back. But that's not all! Stick around after the preview images, episode overview, and promo for a look at the team's panel from today's WonderCon@Home session.

Charmed Season 3, Episode 8 "O, The Tangled Web": A LONG WAY TO GO – Macy (Madeleine Mantock) reels from an encounter with the Shea Group and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) uses her psych background to get to the bottom of it; Harry (Rupert Evans) and Mel (Melonie Diaz) must detangle an ancient feud. Also starring Jordan Donica and Poppy Drayton. Geary McLeod directed the episode, written by Sidney Quashie and Bianca Sams.

In the following panel from this weekend's WonderCon@Home, Diaz, Mantock, Jeffery, and Evans have an in-depth conversation with co-showrunner and executive producer Liz Kruger about the season so far:

The CW's Charmed stars Melonie Diaz as Melanie Vera, Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera, Madeleine Mantock as Macy Vaughn, Ser'Darius Blain as Galvin Burdette, Ellen Tamaki as Niko Hamada, Nick Hargrove as Parker, and Rupert Evans as Harry Greenwood. J.J. Hawkins (Stupid Cupid, The Red Line) had joined the cast in the recurring role of Kevin, a transgender male college student who inspires one of the Charmed Ones to take on a very formidable opponent. CBS Television Studios produces in association with Propagate Content, with executive producers Liz Kruger (Salvation), Craig Shapiro (Salvation), Jeffrey Lieber (NCIS: New Orleans), Jessica O'Toole (Jane The Virgin), Amy Rardin (Jane The Virgin), Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane The Virgin), Ben Silverman (The Office), Brad Silberling (Jane The Virgin), and Howard Owens (You vs. Wild).