Charmed Star Sarah Jeffery on Show's Legacy, Cancellation & More

Sarah Jeffery (The Six Triple Eight) spoke with Bleeding Cool about The CW's Charmed reboot's legacy, cancellation, and more.

Sarah Jeffery has emerged as a force on TV since her debut in Cartoon Network's Aliens in the House over a decade ago. She gained an increasing presence on TV with appearances on Fox's Wayward Pines and The X-Files, DirecTV's Rogue, Disney's Descendants franchise, NBC's Shades of Blue, and The CW's Charmed reboot. Based on the Constance M. Burge series that ran on the WB from 1998 to 2006, the 2018 reboot came from Jennie Snyder Urman, Jessica O'Toole, and Amy Rardin featuring a different group of sisters, the Veras with Jeffery playing Maggie, the youngest, and most bubbly of the trio alongside Melonie Diaz's Mel Vera (middle half-sister), Madeleine Mantock's Macy Vaughn (oldest sister), and later, Lucy Barrett's Mikaela.

The Charmed reboot followed a similar path to the 1998 series, where the Vera sisters discover they're the Charmed Ones, with each imbued with unique abilities to protect the innocent from dark supernatural forces. Season four ended with a tease of a potential crossover that would never happen as the Veras went into Halliwell (the original Charmed ones) Manor, linking the two shows. It might have been a blessing in disguise in hindsight, considering some of the past strife between the original series cast and writers toward the 2018 series counterparts. While promoting her latest World War II historical drama in Tyler Perry's The Six Triple Eight for Netflix, Jeffery spoke to Bleeding Cool, reflecting on four seasons of the reboot and being disappointed not getting a season five, the storyline possibilities, and if she's kept up with her co-stars.

Charmed Stars Sarah Jeffery on Reboot's Legacy and Franchise Bond

Bleeding Cool: What do you miss most about 'Charmed?' Do you keep up with your costars Melonie, Rupert [Evans], Madeleine, or Lucy Barrett? What do you think would have happened with the Vera sisters if season five happened?

Someone asked me about this the other day, and on one hand, I was disappointed because I felt like there was this new avenue to go down when we got canceled. On another hand, I feel like it was a beautiful place to end because it left the fans with the decision of where might this go, and it was pretty open-ended and how expansive that universe could be. I miss being Maggie Vera, I love her with my whole heart, and playing her was a huge joy. I had such a great time bringing her to life.

Have you kept up with your 'Charmed' costars with email or text chains?

A lot of us are in different parts of the world, but I keep in touch with Lucy [Barrett], who came in in the fourth season a lot. She stayed with me for a month or so recently. That's been special and everyone's busy and has their own lives. Mel has a kid that she was pregnant with during production, so we get to check in every now and then. It's something that bonds you for life.

The Six Triple Eight is available in select theaters and stream on Netflix. Charmed (2018) is also available to stream on Netflix.

