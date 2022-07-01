Charmed: Sarah Jeffery Would've "Loved" Having OG Cast in Season 5

By now, I think we're all well aware that there hasn't been a ton of love or respect between the original series and The CW's reimaging of Charmed, but there appeared to be an olive branch being extended with the series finale "The End is Never the End." Before the final credits rolled, Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), and Michaela (Lucy Barrett) entered a portal that took them to Halliwell Manor- the home of Shannen Doherty's Prue, Holly Marie Combs' Piper, Alyssa Milano's Phoebe, and Rose McGowan's Paige. Essentially, a Charmed "multiverse" was established where all of the stories from both shows happened. Pretty cool, right? Well, apparently original series writer Curtis Kheel didn't think so and took to Twitter to post a snarky response about how the original characters would've responded, which resulted in the current series' writers' room firing back in response. Now in an interview with E! News, Jeffery offered some more info on what the plans were for the series and that ending had the show been picked up for a fifth season.

"I had hoped we gotten another season if only to continue to wherever that went. We were excited to pull in the OG Charmed ones," Jeffery explained. And for those who took to social media to pick sides and trash the series finale? Jeffery wasn't having any of that. "I know that people had mixed reviews on the finale. But I think we felt really proud with how we ended and we knew that if we didn't get renewed, it would be a great cliffhanger and a great opportunity for fans to just imagine and discover for themselves what happens next," she explained.

As for the back-n-forth between the respective writers, Jeffery understands that it comes with the territory sometimes when you're talking about beloved shows. "I've heard through the grapevine that there was there are some feuding going on and I understand because it's such a beloved show, so I've known from the beginning that there would be fans and people who were protective of the original show," she explained. That said, not being able to have both casts represented together on the screen in an episode or special event will always be a regret. "I would have loved to have the OGs come and play if they wanted to," she said. "I would have been honored to have them and just make it a full-circle moment. And I hope that the fans would have appreciated that as well."