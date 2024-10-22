Posted in: ABC, NBC, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: eminem, obama, opinion, trump

Check Out Eminem Introducing President Obama During Harris/Walz Rally

Eminem introduced President Barack Obama during a Harris/Walz rally in Detroit, and Obama included lines from "Lose Yourself" in his speech.

With all due respect to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson, Michigan Senate contender Elissa Slotkin, Detroit City Councilperson Mary Sheffield, and Michigan Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow, there were really only two all-stars during tonight's rally for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz that folks wanted to hear from. That would be President Barack Obama and the man who confirmed earlier today that he would be at the rally to introduce Obama – rap icon Eminem. Taking to the podium as his 2010 single "Not Afraid" played, Eminem kept his introduction direct and to the point – making it clear why he felt the need to speak up and go public with his endorsement.

"So look, I wrote down a few things I wanted to say," the award-winning rapper began his introduction after a shoutout to his hometown, Detroit. "I'm here tonight for a couple of important reasons. As most of you know, the city of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean a lot to me. And going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever, and I think it's important to use your voice, so I'm encouraging everybody to get out and vote, please. I also think that people shouldn't be afraid to express their opinions, and I don't think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution or what people will do if you make your opinion known. I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld. And here to tell you much more about that, President Barack Obama."

You can check out the video of the full rally above and a clip of Eminem and Obama's comments below. Personally, it's worth checking out if only for the chance to see Obama drop the opening lines from "Lose Yourself" into the opening of his remarks.

