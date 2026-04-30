Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU S27E19: "Impropriety" Preview: Olivia In Contempt?

Check out what's ahead with tonight's episode of NBC's Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU. Here's a look at S27E19: "Impropriety"...

Article Summary Law & Order: SVU S27E19 "Impropriety" centers on an injured teen abandoned outside a hospital, triggering an urgent hunt.

Olivia Benson faces serious fallout in "Impropriety" after protecting a victim’s secret during intense cross-examination.

The Law & Order: SVU preview includes the official synopsis, trailer, and key details on tonight’s NBC episode.

Mariska Hargitay also reveals she will direct SVU’s 600th episode and discusses Benson and Stabler’s near-kiss debate.

In tonight's episode of NBC's Law & Order: SVU, the SVU searches for those who left an unconscious and injured teen outside of a hospital. But to protect the victim's privacy, Olivia (Mariska Hargitay) could very well see herself behind bars. Here's a look at the official overview, trailer, and image gallery for S27E19: "Impropriety":

Law & Order: SVU Season 27 Episode 19: "Impropriety" Preview

Law & Order: SVU Season 27 Episode 19: "Impropriety" – An unconscious and injured teen abandoned outside a hospital sends the SVU on a search for the people who left her there; Benson faces serious consequences when she chooses to protect a victim's secret under the pressure of cross-examination. Directed by Jean de Segonzac and written by Sarah Fiori & Ben Gaspin.

Checking in with The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Hargitay dropped some big news about the upcoming 600th episode, shared how she and co-star Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler) disagreed with Dick Wolf's decision to go with Stabler and Benson having that near-kiss in S24E12: "Blood Out" (and that different takes were filmed), and offered her thoughts on a Stabler-Benson reunion in the future, now that Meloni's Law & Order: Organized Crime was canceled.

Hargitay Is Directing "SVU" Episode 600: "They just asked me to direct the 600th! Which is episode six next year. It's crazy. Even I can't download it. Even I go, 'Wait, what?!' No, it's nuts."

Hargitay and Meloni Disagreed with Wolf's Near-Kiss Decision; Alternate Takes Were Filmed: "I think we felt that this moment was earned, that this thing could happen for a second — and so that's how we shot it. [audience goes crazy] Don't you wish you were there for that?! Yeah. We shot it a couple different ways. And then they [Wolf and others] had the choice in editing, and they [opted to use the near-kiss version rather than the kiss] … We [she and Meloni] disagreed. We disagreed because we thought that it was earned and the way it was dealt with was really complex and very beautiful and very human and showed the complexity of their relationship and all the different ways that they're connected … [But] no matter what I want, Dick Wolf can totally just say, 'Uh, no.'"

Hargitay on a Stabler/Benson Reunion in the Future: "Chris has his own show now [Hulu's upcoming The Land]. At some point? I mean, anything's possible. Yes. The answer to that is he, and I are not … it's not done. It's not dun-dun [the L&O sound] – see what I did there?"

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Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is the longest-running primetime drama in American television history. Now in its 27th season on NBC, this hard-hitting and emotional series chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

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