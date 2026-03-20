Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: chuck norris

Chuck Norris, Action Actor & Walker Texas Ranger Star, Dies at 86

Martial arts champion, TV/Film star, and pop culture icon Chuck Norris has died at the age of 86, with the news announced by his family.

Article Summary Chuck Norris, martial arts icon and Walker, Texas Ranger star, has died at age 86, his family confirmed.

His family shared the news on social media, expressing gratitude for fans' love and support during this time.

Norris was known for legendary martial arts skills and memorable roles in film and TV action classics.

He became a pop culture sensation both for his tough-guy image and decades of internet "Chuck Norris Facts."

A day after reports hit that the martial arts champion, television/film star, and pop culture icon had been hospitalized in Hawaii, the family of Chuck Norris took to social media to announce that he had died at the age of 86. "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace," began the message from Norris' family in their Instagram post announcing his passing. "To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family. He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives."

The message continued, "While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends. We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way. As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time. Thank you for loving him with us."

Born Carlos Ray Norris on March 10, 1940, in Ryan, Oklahoma, Norris was an action hero and actor who brought genuine martial arts skills to the game, earning a black belt in judo, 3rd degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, 5th degree black belt in Karate, 8th degree black belt in Taekwondo, 9th degree black belt in Tang Soo Do and 10th degree black belt in Chun Kuk Do. On the big screen, one of Norris' most famous big-screen appearances was taking on Bruce Lee in 1972's The Way of the Dragon (Return of the Dragon). Over the course of two decades, Norris offered such action hits as 1978's Good Guys Wear Black, 1980's The Octagon, 1983's Lone Wolf McQuade, 1985's Code of Silence, and the "Delta Force" and "Missing in Action" franchises. But Norris would be known just as much for his starring role in CBS's Walker, Texas Ranger, which ran from 1993 to 2001 and led to two spinoff films. Beyond his acting, Norris would find himself the subject of a popular social media/online campaign that had fans putting Norris into situations (mostly impossible ones) where he always came out on top.

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