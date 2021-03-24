Chucky: Fiona Dourif Reprising "Child's Play" Role for SYFY Series

Earlier this month, we learned that Chucky, movie franchise creator/writer Don Mancini and SYFY's reboot of the Child's Play franchise, had added Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Daybreak), Björgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day), Devon Sawa (Final Destination), and Jennifer Tilly (reprise her role as Tiffany Valentine from the films) to the cast- and now we have an off-screen family affair matter to report. Fiona Dourif (Tenet, The Stand) will be joining her father Brad Dourif– or at least, his voice- reprising her role of Nica from 2013's Curse of Chucky and 2017's Cult of Chucky (first reported by EW).

The SYFY series focuses on a vintage Chucky doll (with the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray riding shotgun) that turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies (and allies) from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

An easy target for Chucky, Athrur's Jake Webber is a loner trying to find his place in the world after his mom's death while never connecting with his dad or his peers. Briones' Junior Webber is Bree and Logan's son and Jake's cousin, an all-American, over-achieving, jock – the opposite of his loner cousin Jake. Lind's Lexy Taylor is the self-appointed princess of her school and Jake's primary bully- who also dates his cousin Junior. Arnarson's Devon Lopez is the boy-next-door and true-crime junkie who is hellbent on making sense of Hackensack's mysterious tragedies- both past and present. No details were released on Sawa's character at this time (hmmm…). Chucky is being developed by Mancini, producer David Kirschner, and Antosca via his Eat the Cat banner. Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks, Channel Zero) serves as an executive producer. Mancini will work triple time on the series, beyond his executive producing responsibilities: writing the adaptation, serving as showrunner, and directing the first episode.