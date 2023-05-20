Chucky Headed North This Week with Jennifer Tilly; Possessed By Donuts Chucky and Jennifer Tilly headed north this week for what looked to be the start of work on Season 3; Chucky's divine Tim Horton's visit.

So the last time we checked in to see how things were going with production on the third season of franchise creator Don Mancini, USA Network & SYFY's Chucky, a production listing had filming taking place in Toronto, ON, Canada, from April 27, 2023, to August 28, 2023. Now, thanks to franchise star & pop culture icon Jennifer Tilly, it looks like that's the case. In the first of two Instagram posts, we got a chance to check out Tilly and a certain demonic doll at the airport, making their way up north. Several days later, another Instagram post found Tilly giving Chucky a side-eyed glare while Chucky found himself possessed by the power of Tim Horton's doughnuts (we can respect that).

Here's a look back at Tilly's Instagram post from earlier in the week, followed by her doughnut-themed post from earlier today:

"The cast and crew of 'Chucky' would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we're delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three. This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise, Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at SYFY, USA, and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever," Mancini shared at the beginning of the year when the good news was first announced. And here's a look back at the official announcement video that was released back in January, confirming Season 3 for Fall 2023:

Now here's some insight into what the demonic doll had in store heading into the second season. After his diabolical plan to invade children's hospitals in America was foiled in season 1, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), now his sworn enemy. Arthur, Arnarson, Lind & Tilly joined Brad Dourif (back as the iconic voice of the demonic doll), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), Christine Elise (Kyle), Barbara Alyn Woods (Mayor Michelle Cross), Fiona Dourif (Nica Pierce), Devon Sawa (Season 1: Lucas and Logan Wheeler), and Lara Jean Chorostecki (Hannibal, Reacher). Meg Tilly, Gina Gershon, Joe Pantoliano, Tony Nappo, and Sutton Stracke also appeared this season.

