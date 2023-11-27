Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: frasier, Frasier Crane, paramount, preview, trailer

Frasier Season 1 Episode 9 "The Fix Is In" Images: Freddy the Fixer?

Here's a look at the preview images for Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris's Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier S01E09: "The Fix Is In."

As we head into the final month of the year, we have a preview for the next episode of Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) & Chris Harris's (How I Met Your Mother) Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier to pass along. In S01E09: "The Fix Is In," Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) looks to prove to Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) that he's not a little kid anymore. But trying to prove the point with some apartment repairs could end up backfiring on both of them.

Frasier (2023) Season 1 Episode 9 "The Fix Is In" Preview

Frasier (2023) Season 1 Episode 9 "The Fix Is In": When Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) complains about being treated like a child, Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) suggests that he help deal with some repairs around the apartment. But then, guess what? Things get more complicated! Written by Robb Chavis, here's a look at the preview images for this week's episode:

In the following featurette, season episode directors Grammer, James Burrows, Kelly Park, and Victor Gonzales discuss what it was like recapturing the show's magic while also telling the next chapter in Frasier's life:

Paramount+'s Frasier stems from writers Harris and Cristalli, who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions. Here's a look at the official trailer, followed by a previously released teaser that finds Grammer reimagining the original series' theme for the new series (as well as a look behind the scenes at how it all came together):

Kelsey Grammer returns to portray the titular character who has returned to Boston, where everybody knows your name, as his grown son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) enters college. Frasier is also embarking on a new chapter of his life back in his old stomping grounds with new challenges, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to fulfill finally.

