Chucky Isn't Going Down Without a Fight (or a Knife): Season 3 Images

Returning for Season 3 Part 2 on April 10th, check out these new preview images for SYFY, USA Networks & creator Don Mancini's Chucky.

In less than a month, SYFY, USA Networks & creator Don Mancini's Chucky will be back on our screens for the second part of Season 3 – and it's not a moment too soon considering the condition that the demonic doll found himself in heading into the midseason finale. But based on the sneak preview images for the horror series' return, it looks like that saying about a dying or wounded animal being the deadliest foe to take down is ringing true. Here's a look at what's to come:

With four episodes to go, it's clear that the demonic doll is in pretty bad shape – leaving him "walking wounded" in ways that he's never been before. "Yes, Chucky has the upper hand now, but as you see from the very last scene and last shot of Episode 4, he is more vulnerable than he has ever been. Chucky is aging and dying. The stakes are completely different now," Mancini explained during an interview with Variety. But after everyone & everything that they've lost, don't think for one second that Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) & Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) are going to be pulling their punches – even if they're facing off with "Senior Citizen Chucky." Mancini shared, "Their [Jake, Devon & Lexy] thirst for vengeance is starting to become an adult's thirst for vengeance. As Chucky – horribly – says when he's killing Miss Fairchild, 'I couldn't resist making those kids orphans one last time.' That incentivizes them to up their games, which you'll see as the season goes on."

But Chucky has another powerful force to keep content, one much more powerful than even Damballa – fans. "He [Chucky] really has to contend with legitimate new contenders to the throne like M3GAN and Annabelle," Mancini explained when addressing how the "horror doll" market had gotten a bit more crowded since the franchise first began. "He has to deal with that place for himself in the pop culture world, and that's how we really touch the ground with Chucky. We give this off-the-wall character a crisis that has the sting of real pain and real life. But it just makes him angrier, and you know what happens when Chucky gets angry." So could that mean an appearance from none other than M3GAN – since both are under the NBCUniversal banner? "I would say, 'Stay tuned,'" Mancini teased.

