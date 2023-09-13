Posted in: Peacock, SYFY, TV, USA Network | Tagged: child's play, chucky, preview, season 3, syfy, USA Network

Chucky Season 3 Preview, Episode 1 "Murder at 1600" Images Released

Set to return for Season 3 on October 4th, here's a sneak preview & images for franchise creator Don Mancini, USA Network, and SYFY's Chucky.

In his unending thirst for power, the third season of SYFY & USA Network's Chucky now sees the demonic doll ensconced with the most powerful family in the world — America's First Family, inside the infamous walls of the White House. How did Chucky wind up here? What in God's name does he want? And how can Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) possibly get to Chucky inside the world's most secure building, all while balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up? Meanwhile, Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) faces a looming crisis of her own as the police close in on her for "Jennifer Tilly's" murderous rampage last season. With franchise creator Don Mancini, USA Network & SYFY's "Child Play" series returning on October 4th at 9 pm ET on SYFY & USA Network (and the next day on Peacock), we've got a set of preview images from S03E01 "Murder at 1600" as well as a sneak preview (thanks Bloody Disgusting) that sees things going from bad to worse in The White House.

Arthur, Arnarson, Lind & Tilly join Brad Dourif (back as the iconic voice of the demonic doll), Devon Sawa, and more. Now, here's a look at the newest look at what's to come next month when Chucky slashes his way back into our Halloween season:

"The cast and crew of 'Chucky' would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we're delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three. This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise, Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at SYFY, USA, and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever," Mancini shared at the beginning of the year when the good news was first announced.

SYFY & USA Network's Chucky is produced by UCP and executive produced by creator Mancini, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner, and Jeff Renfoe.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!